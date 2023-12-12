Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
12.12.2023 General News

My dream is for Ghana to have a female president – First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-AddoFirst Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo
12.12.2023 LISTEN

First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has disclosed that her dream is to see a woman becoming President of the country.

Speaking at the 5th session of the 15th Congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, she said “Like Martin Luther King, I also have a dream. I dream that one day there will be a woman president in Ghana. And the title Madam President will be as easy as Mr. President.”

At the 15th Congregation of the University of Professional Studies, the First Lady received an honorary doctorate from the University.

Receiving the honour, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction about the successes women have chalked in all spheres of life.

She commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the support, describing him as his rock and greatest cheerleader.

“It has been quite a journey with its challenges and triumphs. Through it all, my dear husband the president, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has been my rock and greatest cheerleader. His mentorship and insightful suggestions have presented me with opportunities to learn and grow. My success is his success as well. I am truly grateful to my husband,” Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo said.

The fifth session of the 15th congregation saw the graduation of students from Ph.D. Marketing, MA in Peace, Security, and Intelligence Management, MSc. Pensions Management, MA in Brands Management Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Organisational Development programmes.

Besides the First Lady, former Chief Justice Georgina Wood, and former Speaker of Parliament Joyce Bamford Addo also received honorary doctorates.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

I contested with Bawumia but I'm supporting him to win 2024 elections for demonstrating he's a unifier —Kwabena Agyepong I contested with Bawumia but I'm supporting him to win 2024 elections for demons...

2 hours ago

Office Of Special Prosecutor useless, an act in futility – Speaker Bagbin Office Of Special Prosecutor ‘useless’, an act in futility – Speaker Bagbin

2 hours ago

Dont relent in your corruption fight – Afenyo-Markin encourages OSP Don’t relent in your corruption fight – Afenyo-Markin encourages OSP

2 hours ago

Paying NPP delegates on payroll false, unsubstantiated, ignorance — CAGD Paying NPP delegates on payroll false, unsubstantiated, ignorance — CAGD

2 hours ago

My dream is to see Ghana have female president – First Lady My dream is to see Ghana have female president – First Lady

2 hours ago

I did say that the law establishing OSP was an act in futility – Speaker Bagbin I did say that the law establishing OSP was an act in futility – Speaker Bagbin

2 hours ago

NPPs 2020 parliamentary candidate for Sege ditches party, goes Independent NPP’s 2020 parliamentary candidate for Sege ditches party, goes Independent

2 hours ago

Religious leaders to petition Parliament to halt Lithium deal with Barari DV Company Religious leaders to petition Parliament to halt Lithium deal with Barari DV Com...

2 hours ago

NPP PC can't frighten NDC from retaining Jaman North seat NPP PC can't frighten NDC from retaining Jaman North seat

7 hours ago

Election 2024: We're 37 of NPP delegates, go Independent; you need to be president – Group tells Ken Agyapong Election 2024: We're 37% of NPP delegates, go Independent; you need to be presid...

Just in....
body-container-line