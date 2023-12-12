My dream is for Ghana to have a female president – First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has disclosed that her dream is to see a woman becoming President of the country.

Speaking at the 5th session of the 15th Congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, she said “Like Martin Luther King, I also have a dream. I dream that one day there will be a woman president in Ghana. And the title Madam President will be as easy as Mr. President.”

At the 15th Congregation of the University of Professional Studies, the First Lady received an honorary doctorate from the University.

Receiving the honour, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction about the successes women have chalked in all spheres of life.

She commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the support, describing him as his rock and greatest cheerleader.

“It has been quite a journey with its challenges and triumphs. Through it all, my dear husband the president, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has been my rock and greatest cheerleader. His mentorship and insightful suggestions have presented me with opportunities to learn and grow. My success is his success as well. I am truly grateful to my husband,” Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo said.

The fifth session of the 15th congregation saw the graduation of students from Ph.D. Marketing, MA in Peace, Security, and Intelligence Management, MSc. Pensions Management, MA in Brands Management Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Organisational Development programmes.

Besides the First Lady, former Chief Justice Georgina Wood, and former Speaker of Parliament Joyce Bamford Addo also received honorary doctorates.