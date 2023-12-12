Dr. Yaw Adutwum has improved educational standards in the country; deserves commendation – NPP Germany

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) branch in Germany has applauded Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for the initiatives he has implemented in the sector.

In a press release from the group, it said the Minister has improved the educational standards in the country and should be commended.

Below is a copy of the release:

Education Minister Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum And His Contributions To Ghana's Education Sector Are Incredibly So Far Over Par---NPP Germany

NPP Germany dedicates this special edition to Ghana's Minister of Education and Bosomtwe MP, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for his well over par educational transformative initiatives.

NPP Germany commends the Minister of Education for his unwavering dedication to enhancing Ghana's education system.

Ghana's Ministry of Education under his visionary leadership and tireless efforts have paved the way for significant improvements, fostering a brighter future for students across the nation.

In a recent wave of positive developments, it is not surprising Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum has been garnering widespread commendation, from all educational stakeholders for his relentless efforts to raise the bar of Ghana's education sector.

NPP Germany has taken close observation of Hon. Yaw Adutwum's commitment to fostering innovation and inclusivity propelling significant advancements in Ghana's education system.

Ghana's Education Ministry under Adutwum, has advanced plans to change the school uniforms of public educational institutions.

See photo: From top the old uniform and down showing the new model of public school uniforms

Under Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum's leadership, there has been a remarkable increase in educational resources in public schools and ensuring that students across the nation have access to quality materials.

NPP Germany is indeed touched and amazed by the implementation of progressive policies, which has not only improved educational standards but has also contributed to a more equitable learning environment.

Under Hon. Adutwum, we have done about 200 science labs across selected SHS and we will continue to do more. So that we can increase science enrolments.

When we came to government only 10 percent were doing science. As we speak now we have increased it to 15percent and, this upcoming year, we want to move it to 24percent so it tells you NPP has doubled science enrollment within a period of 3-years

As NPP government and under Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum we have done all these without changing the quality of our outcomes.

Furthermore, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum's continuous emphasis on STEM integration in classrooms has been a game-changer, preparing students for the demands of the 21st century.

Initiatives such as STEM, amongst other new educational models have been met with enthusiasm, showcasing the minister's foresight and dedication to preparing the youth for the challenges of the future.

NPP Germany also takes this opportunity to mention most importantly that Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum's ongoing efforts to address educational disparities and promote inclusivity has not gone unnoticed.

Hon. Osei Adutwum has shown a keen understanding of the diverse needs of students, working tirelessly to bridge gaps and create opportunities for every learner, regardless of background or socioeconomic status.

Here are some evidences of new, ongoing, proposed and soon-to-open projects, including the long awaited Accra STEM Academy.

In addition to policy changes, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum has actively engaged with educators, parents, and other stakeholders, fostering a collaborative approach to education reform.

This open dialogue box has not only strengthened trust in the education system but has also led to the development of comprehensive strategies to address the evolving needs of students.

Let's talk about some of the achievements of this noble Minister demonstrating passion and bearing the torch in ensuring that Ghana gets the best from education.

In Ghana, public schools are defined as rectangular zinc buildings painted brown and yellow where the students wear brown and yellow uniforms and this has been the state of our public schools.

The Minister has realised that we have to understand that this is not what will transform Ghana since we are in the 21st century.

Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum has continuously pointed out that it is high time we ensured that Ghana's Education makes common sense.

Currently in Juaben in the Ashanti Region, the Junior High School now has a Biology, Chemistry and Physics Laboratories. The project is expected to be completed by March 2024.

The students will start doing science reports when they are in JHS. Instead of Integrated Science, they will do Biology, Chemistry and Physics which This is Quality JHS education.

NPP Germany wants Ghanaians to take keen interest in some of these laudable interventions by the NPP Government in order not to be swayed by John Mahama and NDC Propaganda

This is what we are doing and it's moving and exciting, we can't wait to open the one at Juaben that will be able to close down seven old JHSs.

So in February or latest by March, the people of Juaben will jubilate because the old middle schools that became the JHS will no longer be where they will be to send their children to.

According to Hon. Yaw Osei-Adutwum there is going to be some reforms that will change the course of our education system using the 1-million dollar per constituency. Everything that is in the SHS you can find it in the JHS.

NPP Germany believes that this kind of education is the common sense education reform the minister always refer to.

This is an educational reform that will not make so much noise but rather evidence-based where people will see what they've never seen before in public education.

We will continue to urge the good people of Ghana to vote for Dr. Bawumia and NPP to break the 8 in order to retain the NPP so that the next NPP administration in the helm of governance will continue to give off its best.

We congratulate Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for all the good works and services being rendered to Mother Ghana.

We Say KUDOS to Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government!!!

Let The Truth Confound The Wise……

Long Live Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!

Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!

Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch

Communications Director