Gov’t can’t raise $10m to renovate KATH but Finance Minister wants to pump millions into National Cathedral – Franklin Cudjoe

Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has bemoaned the dilapidated state of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Just recently, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II launched an initiative for people to donate money to renovate the Hospital.

Reacting to this development, Franklin Cudjoe says he is surprised that government could not raise $10 million to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He further expresses shock at how Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is willing to spend millions on the National Cathedral Project but won’t give attention to KATH.

“I am surprised Komfo Anokye Hospital couldn't raise $10m in its 70-year existence to renovate the decrepit hospital. Not even in the last 7 years by the government? Reducing the Asantehene to begging for our coins to restore the hospital that served and still serve the northern and middle belt of Ghana.

“$10m p3? But Finance Minister who himself had to fly out for better health care is pumping millions of dollars in to a fanciful Cathedral project because he wants Ghana to be the next Jerusalem. Yesu!! Enya le loo..gbogbovor,” Franklin Cudjoe shared in a post on Facebook on Tuesday, December 12.

