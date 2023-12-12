Let’s know when you would be available to receive our petition – Minority to BoG governor

Minority in Parliament has written a letter to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Dr Ernest Addison, requesting his availability to receive their petition.

During the #OccupyBOG demonstration, where the Minority had called for the resignation of the BOG governor and his deputies from office, the Minority in Parliament, were unable to present their petition to the governor of the central bank due to his unavailability.

The Minority insisted that the central bank governor had to receive the petition in person.

A letter dated Monday, 11 December 2023, signed by Minority leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson addressed to the BOG governor, urged the governor to let them know when he would be available to receive their petition.

They Minority wants Dr Addison to let them know this by Monday, 18 December 2023.

-classfmonline