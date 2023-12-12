South African musician Zahara dies

12.12.2023 LISTEN

The South African music industry is in mourning after the tragic passing of iconic Afro-pop singer, Zahara, on Tuesday, December 12.

Zahara, whose real name was Bulelwa Mkutukana, was only 36 years old.

While the cause of her death has not yet been officially released, it is believed she was battling liver problems and had been hospitalized in Johannesburg for treatment.

Zahara’s career skyrocketed in 2011 with the release of her debut album, “Loliwe,” which achieved instant success. The album’s title track became an anthem, topping charts and winning numerous awards, including the South African Music Award for Best Female Artist.

Her music, often described as a blend of traditional Maskandi rhythms and contemporary pop, resonated with millions across the continent and beyond.

Some of her most beloved songs include “Loliwe,” “Phendula,” “Ndiza,” and “Thekwini,” which cemented her place as one of South Africa’s most celebrated musicians.

Tributes from fellow musicians, fans, and dignitaries have poured in, expressing grief and celebrating Zahara’s remarkable life and legacy.

South Africa has lost a shining star, but Zahara’s music and spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were touched by her talent.