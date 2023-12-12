The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has cautioned headteachers nationwide, urging them to refrain from charging unauthorized fees from students.

This follows recent interdictions of 11 headteachers for allegedly imposing fees not sanctioned by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Zakaria Suleman Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of CHASS, cautioned headteachers to strictly adhere to the directives of the GES to avoid facing similar situations.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Yeboah emphasized the importance of following the established rules.

"We have advised them, we are still advising them to stick to the rules of the game. We have informed them that henceforth all items that students are supposed to buy should stop it.

“And then those who are not doing it too, they have to keep their faith in the rules," Mr. Yeboah stated.

“And I must say that in the Ashanti Region, we have almost 151 senior high schools, so if seven out of the 151 have been found culpable, I think that the rest are doing the right thing.

“And even those who are found culpable, we are still not sure whether they committed the crime or not. So I will plead with my members in the Ashanti Region and across the country to desist from charging any unauthorized fees,” he added.

In a related development, Angel Carbonu, President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), also issued a warning to headteachers nationwide.

Mr. Carbonu emphasized, "Let me caution my colleagues and my senior colleagues if GES under the control of the Ministry of Education is giving out a policy indicating that no school should sell any item to students either within the school premises or outside the school premises, they should just comply."

He noted, “No officer of the Ghana Education Service should make him or herself a salesman or a saleswoman to sell any item to parents or students.”

He highlighted the importance of respecting GES directives, noting that while the reasons behind selling certain items might be valid, disregarding the rules poses risks to educators.

“Sometimes the reason these items are supposed to be sold is for very good reasons, mostly in the interest of the students themselves, but if the owner of the job, your employer, has directed you not to sell, why do you put yourself in harm’s way?

“You will just have to abide by that rule so that the consequences of that rule will be evident to the employer for the employer to rather amend its policy or maintain the policy,” he said.