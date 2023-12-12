The Ranking Member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has criticized the Ghana Education Service (GES) for its handling of allegations against eleven Senior High School head teachers who have been interdicted for allegedly charging unauthorized fees.

Mr. Kotoe expressed his dissatisfaction, suggesting that the GES could have managed the situation more professionally by ensuring a fair hearing for the accused headteachers before deciding to interdict them.

“We are aware that firm instructions have been issued to the heads of the various senior high schools in the country, but I will say that they are working under certain conditions that make it difficult for them to deliver on their mandate.

“They might have erred, but I am not happy with the manner in which the Ghana Education Service has unprofessionally handled the matter.

“These are people working for you to help you pursue your agenda, so no matter what offense they commit, the first thing as an employer is to invite them and hear their side of the story,” Mr. Kotoe stated.

In a related development, four out of the seven head teachers who were interdicted for allegedly charging unauthorized fees in the Ashanti Region are expected to appear before a committee set up to investigate the claims today, December 12, 2023.