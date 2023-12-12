Modern Ghana logo
12.12.2023

Gov’t committed to creating more jobs in addition to the 2.1 million jobs created in last 7 years – Bawumia

12.12.2023

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday, December 11, launched Government's latest business and youth intervention dubbed the Business and Employment Assistance Programme in Sunyani.

Speaking at the event, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) indicated that it shows government’s resolve to create more jobs to deal with unemployment.

He said government in the past seven years has created 2.1 million jobs and wants to create more.

“The Business and Employment Assistance Programme and other youth interventions under the YEA and under agencies, underline our government's commitment to creating more jobs and opportunities to the youth, in addition to the 2.1m jobs created by the government in the past seven years in the public and private sectors respectively,” Vice President Dr. Bawumia said.

The Business and Employment Assistance Programme is an initiative driven by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

The initiative seeks to support 10,000 businesses owned by young Ghanaians and to employ 20,000 youth, whose salaries will be paid by the YEA.

This according to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will help to sustain and grow these businesses, as well as provide job opportunities.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

