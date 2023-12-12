Government urged to fast track re-enactment of Disability Act

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) has called on government to fast-track the process of re-enacting the Disability Act (Act 715) and also to ensure the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Ghana.

The group is also calling for full participation of persons with disabilities in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals to "leave no one behind".

Programmes Officer for GFD, Abdul-Wahab Adam made the call at a two-day capacity training for some Members of Parliament on the rights of persons with disabilities and inclusive development in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.

According to him, the training will introduce participants to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and also explore the linkages between the UNCRPD and the SDGs.

Meanwhile, Builsa South lawmaker Dr. Clement Apaak on behalf of his colleague members retreated their readiness to support any policy that would benefit persons with disabilities at all times.

He used the opportunity to appeal to government through the minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection to fastrack the laying of the re-enacting Disability Act bill in Parliament for members to ensure it is passed.

He called for the need to put in place necessary measures to ensure that persons with disabilities are not left out in the consensus efforts of developing the country without any discrimination.