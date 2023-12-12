Interdicted headteachers to face investigative committee today

Four out of the seven headteachers who were interdicted for allegedly charging unauthorized fees in the Ashanti Region are expected to appear before a committee set up to probe the claims today, December 12.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) explained that the headteachers were accused of charging students various unapproved fees, including alleged payments for house dues, books and calculators, fees for the admission process, the printing of slips and files, and hymn books.

In an interview with Citi News, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Zakaria Suleman Yeboah, said the headteachers would cooperate with the Committee.

“I cannot say whether the items stated against them [the headteachers] are right or not. I have met my members, and we have spoken at length, and they have given me their side of the story, so I hope that the committee sitting will help us unravel some of the issues at stake.”

The seven headteachers in senior high schools across the Ashanti Region were asked to step aside for allegedly charging fresh students unauthorized fees.

The GES in separate statements noted that it had initiated investigations into the conduct of the headteachers.

The headteachers are Mrs. Selina Anane Afoakwa, headmistress of Kumasi Girls SHS, Mr. Nataniel Asamoah, headmaster of Asanteman SHS, Mr. Andrews Boateng, headmaster of Kumasi Senior High Technical School, and Mr. Kwadwo Obeng-Appiah, headmaster of Manso-Edubia SHS.

The rest are Mr. Daniel Boamah Duku, headmaster of the Agric Nzema Community SHS, Ms. Gladys Sarfowah, headmistress of Nkawie Senior High Technical School, and Mr. Ampong Ahmed Omar, headmaster of Collins SHS.

—citinewsroom