High Internet Prices Hinder Digital Businesses’ Growth— Expert

PRESIDENT of the Techpreneurs Union of Ghana (TUG), Isaac Quarcoo, has shared his thoughts on what many have described as the “pervasive issue” of high internet data prices in Ghana and the challenges faced by consumers; as well as the impact of the phenomenon on the tech ecosystem in Ghana.

According to him, high data prices hinder the growth of digital businesses and startups and places an undue burden on entrepreneurs who heavily rely on the internet for operations, thereby impeding innovation and economic development.

“We're at a critical juncture where access to affordable internet is not just a convenience but a necessity, especially in our increasingly digitized world”, he stressed.

He intimated that given the pressing nature of the impact of the phenomenon on tech enthusiasts and consumers alike, there was the need for a comprehensive examination of the factors contributing to the soaring data costs with a view of finding sustainably lasting solutions to them once and for all.

Mr. Quarcoo also underscored the importance of fostering an environment that encourages digital inclusion, saying: “Access to affordable internet is a catalyst for inclusive growth. It's not just about businesses; it's about ensuring that every Ghanaian has the opportunity to harness the power of the internet for education, health, and communication.”

In an interview with GhArticles.com, the technology and digitisation expert, Mr. Quarcoo, also disclosed that his outfit – the Technpreneurs Union of Ghana – was at the forefront of advocating for a more favorable environment for tech-driven businesses in the country.

“We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including internet service providers and regulatory bodies, to collaboratively, find solutions that balance the interests of both consumers and businesses," he stated.

As the discourse on high internet data prices gains momentum, TUG continues to lead the charge in advancing efforts aimed at addressing the phenomenon once and for all while looking to create an environmentconducive enough where the full potentials of players in the country’s tech industry can be harnessed for the socioeconomic growth of the country.

The outcome of these discussions would significantly impact positively, Ghana’s internet accessibility landscape and general tech and digitisation landscape.