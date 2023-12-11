Professor Jane Naana commissions Komenda refurbished market at Komenda

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang a former Education Minister under the Mahama administration has refurbished and commissioned the Komenda market.

This gesture she said formed part of her duties owed to the women in the Constituency.

Speaking at the commissioning, the 2020 NDC running mate the running mate of the NDC in the 2020 election said “as a constituent and user of the market facility I see it as a duty owed to ensure a facelift is given to the market”.

She said after an informal inspection of the market she noticed that the floors, many parts of the roofs needed urgent repairs, while the entire market required a facelift.

She said the refurbishment would help the woman to carry out their daily business.

The project included the provision of water and places of convenience.

The traders thanked the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast for her selfless love and contribution towards the betterment of their lives.

In expressing their appreciation praises and prayers were heaped on the former Minister by the Chief and elders, the NDC Chairman of the Central Region, the women and others for her endless support to the constituency.

She explained the vision of the former President, John Dramani Mahama, for a 24 hour economy as a proven way of rebuilding the damaged economy and for reducing the alarming unemployment rate in the country, especially as they affect the youth and women.

Present were Chiefs and Elders, Regional and Constituency Executives, the Member of Parliament for the KEEA constituency, Samuel Atta Mills, the hierarchy of the market led by the market Queen and many significant others who graced the occasion.

GNA