Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Professor Jane Naana commissions Komenda refurbished market at Komenda

Social News Professor Jane Naana commissions Komenda refurbished market at Komenda
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang a former Education Minister under the Mahama administration has refurbished and commissioned the Komenda market.

This gesture she said formed part of her duties owed to the women in the Constituency.

Speaking at the commissioning, the 2020 NDC running mate the running mate of the NDC in the 2020 election said “as a constituent and user of the market facility I see it as a duty owed to ensure a facelift is given to the market”.

She said after an informal inspection of the market she noticed that the floors, many parts of the roofs needed urgent repairs, while the entire market required a facelift.

She said the refurbishment would help the woman to carry out their daily business.

The project included the provision of water and places of convenience.

The traders thanked the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast for her selfless love and contribution towards the betterment of their lives.

In expressing their appreciation praises and prayers were heaped on the former Minister by the Chief and elders, the NDC Chairman of the Central Region, the women and others for her endless support to the constituency.

She explained the vision of the former President, John Dramani Mahama, for a 24 hour economy as a proven way of rebuilding the damaged economy and for reducing the alarming unemployment rate in the country, especially as they affect the youth and women.

Present were Chiefs and Elders, Regional and Constituency Executives, the Member of Parliament for the KEEA constituency, Samuel Atta Mills, the hierarchy of the market led by the market Queen and many significant others who graced the occasion.

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

TV signals to be cut if broadcasters fail to pay for DTT platform – Ursula Owusu warns TV signals to be cut if broadcasters fail to pay for DTT platform – Ursula Owusu...

3 hours ago

Fake lottery content increased by over 600 on TV, occultism rose 105 in November – NMC, NCA Report Fake lottery content increased by over 600% on TV, occultism rose 105% in Novemb...

3 hours ago

Mahama will win any free, fair and credible election – Haruna Iddrisu Mahama will win any free, fair and credible election – Haruna Iddrisu 

4 hours ago

South Africa court says Zulu king recognition 'unlawful' South Africa court says Zulu king recognition 'unlawful'

4 hours ago

The UN mission in Mali officially ended ten years of years of deployment in the country on December 11, 2023. By Souleymane Ag Anara AFPFile UN mission in Mali officially ends after 10 years

4 hours ago

Monday: Cedi sells at GHS11.63 on BoG interbank, GHS12.25 average rate per dollar Monday: Cedi sells at GHS11.63 on BoG interbank, GHS12.25 average rate per dolla...

4 hours ago

Aliko Dangote left and Femi Otedola $20 billion Dangote refinery a beacon of hope for Nigeria and African — Femi Ote...

4 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia The more NDC attack Bawumia, the more their members exit the party — North East ...

4 hours ago

Our constitution should allow traditional leaders in parliament; they bring sanity, discipline, help to enhance our rich culture —Alban Bagbin Our constitution should allow traditional leaders in parliament; they bring sani...

7 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana Blaming COVID-19 for everything is 'pasco' — Prof Gyampo tells government

Just in....
body-container-line