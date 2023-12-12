NPP has commenced 32 unprecedented hospital projects in Ashanti Region — Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah says the New Patriotic Party (NPP's) government has embarked on 32 unprecedented hospital projects in the region.

According to him, no government in the fourth republic has constructed more health facilities in the region than the Akufo-Addo lead administration.

Addressing the media at a press conference on Monday, December 11 Mr Simon Osei Mensah said, since 2017, the NPP government have embarked on the construction and completion of some thirty-two (32) hospital projects in the Region.

He revealed that, most of the projects were constructed from the scratch by the government while a few of them were inherited from the previous government.

The Minister observed that, some inherited projects including the Afari Military Hospital, Sewua Regional Hospital, Bekwai, Tepa, Konongo and Kumawu district hospitals have been completed by the government.

The rest of the projects he noted were six district polyclinics including Twedie, Suame, Manso Nkwanta Drobonso, Sabronom and Adugyama Polyclinic s

These Polyclinics according to him are all at 95 per the completed with the contractors working installation of equipments.

Under Agenda 111, the Minister noted that government is constructing sixteen (16) district hospitals in Trede, Kokoben, Boamang, Nsuta Sekyere, Manso Adubia, Mankranso, Kwabenakwa, Barekese, Kodie, Asiwa, Akrofuom, Adugyama, Adansi Asokwa, Asokore Mampong, Bantama and Nyinahin, in addition to the construction of a psychiatric hospital in Onwe, in the Ejisue Municipality.

The hospitals, according to him are at various levels of completion with government working towards completing at least half of them in the first quarter of 2024.