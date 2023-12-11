World Anti-Corruption Day: My gov’t will wage a strong fight against corruption – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has issued a statement to commemorate World Anti-Corruption Day.

In his statement, he has promised that if he is allowed to lead Ghana as President again, he will wage a strong fight against corruption.

“The world marked this year’s anti-corruption day over the weekend. As I reiterated on Thursday at the Ghana CEO Network Business Coalition, my administration would wage a strong fight against corruption to save money for reinvestment in the economy,” John Dramani Mahama said in a post on Facebook.

The former President reiterates in his statement that the sword of his fight against corruption will cut both sides to deal with past government officials, officials of the incumbent administration, civil and public servants, businesses, government suppliers, and any entity that falls foul of the law.

Mr Mahama insists that persons assigned to the public office must be prepared to be accountable to the people.

“Corruption is a canker that eats away at society. I am steadfast and resolute in my determination to fight corruption at all levels. Today is another opportunity to reaffirm my commitment to fighting and tackling corruption head-on.

“I believe in transparency, accountability, and good governance,” John Dramani Mahama said.