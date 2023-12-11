Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

World Anti-Corruption Day: My gov’t will wage a strong fight against corruption – Mahama

General News Former President, John Dramani Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has issued a statement to commemorate World Anti-Corruption Day.

In his statement, he has promised that if he is allowed to lead Ghana as President again, he will wage a strong fight against corruption.

“The world marked this year’s anti-corruption day over the weekend. As I reiterated on Thursday at the Ghana CEO Network Business Coalition, my administration would wage a strong fight against corruption to save money for reinvestment in the economy,” John Dramani Mahama said in a post on Facebook.

The former President reiterates in his statement that the sword of his fight against corruption will cut both sides to deal with past government officials, officials of the incumbent administration, civil and public servants, businesses, government suppliers, and any entity that falls foul of the law.

Mr Mahama insists that persons assigned to the public office must be prepared to be accountable to the people.

“Corruption is a canker that eats away at society. I am steadfast and resolute in my determination to fight corruption at all levels. Today is another opportunity to reaffirm my commitment to fighting and tackling corruption head-on.

“I believe in transparency, accountability, and good governance,” John Dramani Mahama said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Dr. Esseim Mensah Aborampa, Director General of the National Development Planning Commission Poverty reduction: Half of poor Ghanaians moved to higher well-being, satisfacti...

1 hour ago

Ghana and Korea started at the same level of per capita income but look at us now – Kwame Pianim laments Ghana and Korea started at the same level of per capita income but look at us no...

2 hours ago

Dr. Esseim Mensah Aborampah, Director General of the National Development Planning Commission Ghana is not poor, but a lower-middle income country — Dr Mensah-Abrampa

2 hours ago

Principals of four technical institutes interdicted Principals of four technical institutes interdicted

3 hours ago

Anas, give us a break; enough of your scandalous investigative method – Dr. John Kwakye Anas, give us a break; enough of your scandalous investigative method – Dr. John...

3 hours ago

New Force spokesperson granted GHS20,000 bail; passport seized New Force spokesperson granted GHS20,000 bail; passport seized

3 hours ago

Mahamas 24-hour economy not a political rhetoric nor a mere slogan calculated for votes – Sammy Gyamfi Mahama’s 24-hour economy not a political rhetoric nor a mere slogan calculated f...

3 hours ago

Youth lauds Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal Youth lauds Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal

3 hours ago

Use drones and apps to fight galamsey – Kwame Pianim Use drones and apps to fight galamsey – Kwame Pianim

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Duffuor also visits Mahama at his residence Election 2024: Duffuor also visits Mahama at his residence

Just in....
body-container-line