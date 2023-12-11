Modern Ghana logo
Ghana and Korea started at the same level of per capita income but look at us now – Kwame Pianim laments

11.12.2023 LISTEN

Renowned Ghanaian economist and businessman, Mr. Kwame Pianim has lamented over what he describes as leadership deficit in Ghana and other countries in Africa.

Speaking at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) annual leadership lecture 2023 in Accra on Monday, December 11, Mr. Pianim said although Ghana and Korea started at the same level of per capita income in 1960, it is sad Ghana is lacking behind as far as GDP per capital is concerned.

“It has become increasingly and painfully evident that the leadership deficit in Africa is very expensive. Ghana and Korea started at the same level of per capita income around 1960. In fact, we were higher. 62 years later Korea has a GDP per capita of 33,000 USD., and Ghana has 2000 USD,” Kwame Pianim said.

He continued, “The leadership deficit cost is 30,000 Dollars per head of every Ghanaian. People like me and the political leaders of this country owe a reparation to each Ghanaian, the cost of the leadership deficits.”

The UPSA annual leadership lecture 2023 is on the theme; “Re-imagining Ghana's Development Trajectory for a Peaceful Prosperous Nation By 2057.”

At the programme today, Mr. Kwame Pianim said it is important that Ghana leverages its peace in the country to foster development for the citizenry to prosper.

“Ghana is already peaceful, we are the envy of many people, and we are relatively peaceful.

“A Chinese friend moved to Nigeria recently and came back and said Mr Pianim, in Nigeria I cannot get out, two of my colleagues and their families are looking for money to ransom them, they were kidnapped but I am in Ghana and I can walk to anywhere,” the Economist cited.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

