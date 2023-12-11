Youth lauds Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal

The Western Nzema Youth League has lauded the 24-hour economy being proposed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It said the initiative had the tendency to maximize production and salvage the Ghanaian economy from its current state.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of the Western Nzema Youth League, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi.

“We fully support the 24-hour Economy proposal because we believes that creating an all-inclusive country that never sleeps will mean prosperity for all”, the statement said.

The statement said cities must be proactive in creating quality spaces for socializing and for work throughout the day and night with the aim of creating wealth for all, adding that all sectors of the economy would see significant improvement.

“At its core, the NDC’s objective is to create a 24-hour economy that is world-renowned for its vibrancy, diversity, safety and access to amenity right throughout the day and night to compete on the world stage and create jobs, and we commend the party for such an idea”.

GNA