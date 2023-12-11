Anas, give us a break; enough of your scandalous investigative method – Dr. John Kwakye

11.12.2023 LISTEN

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye has raised concern about the methods used by globally renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In multiple posts on social media, he accused Anas of using scandalous investigative methods.

He noted that Anas must stop setting people up and trapping them to commit crimes in the name of investigating corruption.

“Anas, give us a break. Enough of your scandalous investigative method. You can't just set people up and trap them to commit crimes,” Dr. John Kwakye said.

According to Dr. John Kwakye, Anas should focus his work on criminalising real offenders and not setting up people.

“Anas method of investigation must be condemned. You can't set up people and criminalise them. You should criminalise real offenders, not set-up ones,” Dr. John Kwakye noted.

These have been shared by Dr. John Kwakye after Anas Aremeyaw Anas disclosed that a ‘shocking exposé’ will be released in 2024.

The exposé will be aired on the BBC World Service and BBC Africa as well.