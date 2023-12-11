Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
11.12.2023 Headlines

Anas, give us a break; enough of your scandalous investigative method – Dr. John Kwakye

Anas, give us a break; enough of your scandalous investigative method – Dr. John Kwakye
11.12.2023 LISTEN

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye has raised concern about the methods used by globally renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In multiple posts on social media, he accused Anas of using scandalous investigative methods.

He noted that Anas must stop setting people up and trapping them to commit crimes in the name of investigating corruption.

“Anas, give us a break. Enough of your scandalous investigative method. You can't just set people up and trap them to commit crimes,” Dr. John Kwakye said.

According to Dr. John Kwakye, Anas should focus his work on criminalising real offenders and not setting up people.

“Anas method of investigation must be condemned. You can't set up people and criminalise them. You should criminalise real offenders, not set-up ones,” Dr. John Kwakye noted.

These have been shared by Dr. John Kwakye after Anas Aremeyaw Anas disclosed that a ‘shocking exposé’ will be released in 2024.

The exposé will be aired on the BBC World Service and BBC Africa as well.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

Dr. Esseim Mensah Aborampa, Director General of the National Development Planning Commission Poverty reduction: Half of poor Ghanaians moved to higher well-being, satisfacti...

15 minutes ago

Ghana and Korea started at the same level of per capita income but look at us now – Kwame Pianim laments Ghana and Korea started at the same level of per capita income but look at us no...

36 minutes ago

Dr. Esseim Mensah Aborampah, Director General of the National Development Planning Commission Ghana is not poor, but a lower-middle income country — Dr Mensah-Abrampa

48 minutes ago

Principals of four technical institutes interdicted Principals of four technical institutes interdicted

2 hours ago

Anas, give us a break; enough of your scandalous investigative method – Dr. John Kwakye Anas, give us a break; enough of your scandalous investigative method – Dr. John...

2 hours ago

New Force spokesperson granted GHS20,000 bail; passport seized New Force spokesperson granted GHS20,000 bail; passport seized

2 hours ago

Mahamas 24-hour economy not a political rhetoric nor a mere slogan calculated for votes – Sammy Gyamfi Mahama’s 24-hour economy not a political rhetoric nor a mere slogan calculated f...

2 hours ago

Youth lauds Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal Youth lauds Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal

2 hours ago

Use drones and apps to fight galamsey – Kwame Pianim Use drones and apps to fight galamsey – Kwame Pianim

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Duffuor also visits Mahama at his residence Election 2024: Duffuor also visits Mahama at his residence

Just in....
body-container-line