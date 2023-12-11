ICS AFRICA releases list of Top 50 Africa Event Influencers for 2023

11.12.2023 LISTEN

The list is a ranking of some of the most inspirational and creative, singers, DJs, bloggers, and photographers who are making a life-changing impact on the entertainment and event industry on the continent.

Grammy award nominees Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido and Rema have made the list since its inception in 2020. Other event influencers like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Berla Mundi, Bella Naija, Toke Makinwa, Ameyaw Debrah and TwinsDntBeg through their continuous influence have also cemented their place on the scheme over the past three editions.

The “Top 50 Africa Event Influencers” is a list compiled by Africa’s fastest-growing Pan-African Business Solutions and Events company, ICS Africa Limited. In partnership with leading PR, Research and Rating Organizations, Avance Media, the list will recognize, acknowledge, and honor event influencers across Africa for their independent contributions towards the development of the event space on the continent.

These persons through their talent and expertise are being recognized as African event pacesetters to encourage major event game players and emerging ones to maintain excellence in creativity, innovation, as well as content and service delivery in the event industry.

The awardees who were selected by an astute board and select panel after months of monitoring and fulfilling all stipulated conditions have shown resilience, zeal and consistency despite the crippling effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2023 edition of the top 50 African event influencers list is broken down into six categories namely event organizers, event MCs, event organizers, event blog/bloggers, event photographers and event DJs.

Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy who have over the years been the biggest music export from the continent continue with their dominance on the world stage. The trio have over the years sold out some of the most iconic music arenas including the popular O2 Arena.

In 2023, Burna Boy popularly referred to as the African Giant delivered a historic performance at the London Stadium in June while multi-platinum global superstar Davido headlined the (A.W.A.Y) Festival at the Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on November 18. Wizkid who took a hiatus from music following the death of his mother sold out the 60,000-capacity Tottenham Stadium.

Asake whose meteoric continues unlocked a new level as he sold out the 02 Arena in London in August this year.

On the other hand, Ghana’s Sarkodie continues to blaze the trail as the most decorated rapper on the continent. He alongside Stonebwoy and others headlined the Ghanafest held in Chicago in June. While Sarkodie made history with an unforgettable concert at New York Town Hall, marking the successful start of the ‘Jams World North America Tour’ in July, Stonebwoy, another leading light ended his world tour at a sold-out concert at Electric Brixton in London in October.

The late South African singer, Kieran Jarryd Forbes who was murdered in February 2023 was regarded as the greatest-selling South African hip-hop artist of all time. Before his death, he was scheduled to perform at the Yugo nightclub in Durban.

Other notable influencers on the list are Black Sheriff, Cassper Nyovest, Diamond Platnumz, Tunde Ednut, Toke Makinwa, and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. The others are Saudi Sol, Fena, Dele Momodu, Kennedy Agyepong Jr, Sabin Abaya, Thando Thabooty and DJ Mensah.

This year’s batch of honors will highlight the influence of top game changers in the events industry in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Ghana had the highest representation on the list with 18 event influencers. Nigeria produced 14 while South Africa had nine representatives. Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania settle with two representatives respectively while Cote d’Ivoire can boast of only one representative.

The Top 50 Africa Event Influencers 2023 is powered by Bel Aqua, Event Boutique, Supreme Health Care and Bitburger.

Below is the full list

1. Davido (Nigeria)

2. Burna Boy (Nigeria)

3. Asake (Nigeria)

4. Wizkid (Nigeria)

5. AKA (South Africa)

6. Stonebwoy (Ghana)

7. Black Sheriff (Ghana)

8. Fena (Kenya)

9. Sauté Sol (Kenya)

10. Binna Waal (South Africa)

11. Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

12. Alikiba (Tanzania)

13. Zari Hassan (Uganda)

14. Serge Beynaud (Cote D’Ivoire)

15. Boity Thulo (South Africa)

16. Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

17. Rema (Nigeria)

18. Amanda du-Pont Swazi (South Africa)

19. Somizi (South Africa)

20. Bonang Matheba (South Africa)

21. Shakib Lutaaya (Uganda)

22. Dancegodloyd (Ghana)

23. OB Amponsah (Ghana)

24. Toke Makinwa (Nigeria)

25. Ebuka Obi- Uchendu (Nigeria)

26. Berla Mundi (Ghana)

27. Sadiq Abu Abdullahi (Ghana)

28. Rudy Kwakye (Ghana)

29. K.O.D (Ghana)

30. Kojo Soboh (Ghana)

31. Kennedy Agyepong Jr. (Ghana)

32. Smade (Afronation) (Nigeria)

33. Ayo Makun (Nigeria)

34. Paul Adefarasin (Nigeria)

35. Gabriel Appiah (Ghana)

36. Nabil Alhassan (Ghana)

37. Freedom Jacob Caesar (Ghana)

38. Tunde Ednut (Nigeria)

39. Bella Naija (Nigeria)

40. Ameyaw Debrah (Ghana)

41. Ronnie is everywhere (Ghana)

42. Nkonkonsa (Ghana)

43. Gh Hyper (Ghana)

44. Dele Momodu (Nigeria)

45. Linda Ikeji (Nigeria)

46. Twins Don’t Beg (Ghana)

47. Sabin Abayo (Rwanda)

48. Thando Thabooty (South Africa)

49. Zinhle Jiyane (South Africa)

50. DJ Mensah (Ghana)