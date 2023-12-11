New Force spokesperson granted GHS20,000 bail; passport seized

The spokesperson for the suspected political group calling itself the ‘New Force’, Shalimar Abbiusi has been granted bail in the sum of GHS20,000 with two sureties by the Kaneshie District Court.

The bail requires that Miss Shalimar Abbiusi report to the Immigration Office three times every week.

The Court has also granted a request for the prosecution to hold onto her passport until the final determination of the case

Shalimar Abbiusi was arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court on Monday, December 11.

She was arrested last week and is now charged for allegedly obtaining a student permit by false declaration.

Shalimar Abbiusi was first seen in a campaign video of the ‘New Force’ rallying the Ghanaian youth to embrace change for the betterment of the country.

Today before her arraignment in court, several Ghanaians gathered at the premises of the courthouse demanding the release of Shalimar Abbiusi.

According to the leaders of the New Force in a release issued on December 7, there is a suspicion of power abuse, persecution of perceived political opponents, and multiple human rights violations in the arrest of Shalimar Abbiusi.

Meanwhile, the parents of Shalimar Abbiusi after learning of the ordeal of their daughter have accused the Ghanaian government of kidnapping and called for international bodies to intervene for the immediate release of their daughter.