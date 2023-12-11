37 post-graduate students graduate with MA degrees in Conflict, Peace & Security; and Gender, Peace and Security at KAIPTC

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) on Saturday, December 9, held the 12th Joint Graduation Ceremony of Masters of Arts in Conflicts, Peace and Security and Masters of Arts in Gender Peace and Security.

At the colourful ceremony, 37 graduates were awarded degrees in Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security; and Master of Arts in Gender, Peace and Security.

The joint graduation ceremony was held on the theme; "Educating the Next Generation of Peacebuilders in Africa".

Delivering an address at the event, the Commandant of KAIPTC, Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane admonished the graduands at the 12th Joint Graduation ceremony to apply the intuitive and analytical skills they have gleaned from the centre to guide discussions on best practices and attitudes in dealing with social issues.

He charged the graduands to be critical thinkers who are not easily cowed into replacing right with wrong but insist on transparency and fair play with a huge dose of integrity.

“We must always keep in mind the inter-relatedness between security and development. Thus, even as we go about forging the right relationships with members of the Academia to address emerging situations that affect our communities, we need to be conscious of the warning signals that portend trouble and conflict situations.

“To this end, we must be able to apply the intuitive and analytical skills we have gleaned from the KAIPTC to guide discussions on best practices and the best attitude to handle the different social strata that we might find ourselves in,” said Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane.

Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane

Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane further adviced the graduands that after investing in their education and achieving the latest feat, it is important to consider the aspect of partnerships and collaborations with public and private organisations that will give them the confidence to address challenges in their various fields.

In his address, the KAIPTC Commandant stressed the centre’s resolve to ensure it provides students and the youth with the necessary critical thinking skills that will nurture their emotional intelligence, foster a sense of global inclusiveness, and transform not only their lives but that of others.

He indicated that educating the next generation of peacebuilders in Africa is not just a noble goal but a strategic imperative where the youth emerge as ambassadors for peace.

Speaking at the 12th Joint Graduation at the KAIPTC as a Guest of Honour, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Hon. Brian Acheampong underscored the importance of peacebuilding.

Brian Acheampong

He argued that “Educating the Next Generation of Peacebuilders in Africa” is crucial as it will play an important role in making the continent peaceful and inspiring economies of the various countries to thrive.

"Peacebuilding is imperative in Africa. Almost all African states require it to achieve positive peace...Until peace is restored to all parts of the continent, it is unlikely that our struggling economies will be transformed, and poverty and disease may fester as a consequence,” Hon. Brian Acheampong who is also Member of Parliament for Abetifi said.

The 37 graduands were awarded various degrees in Master of Arts in Gender, Peace, and Security (MGPS), Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (MCPS), Executive Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (EMCPS), Weekend Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (WMCPS), Weekend Master of Arts in Gender, Peace and Security (WMGPS).