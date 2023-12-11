Modern Ghana logo
11.12.2023 Headlines

We will strengthen our collation with law enforcement agencies, international partners to repress corruption – OSP

11.12.2023 LISTEN

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has issued a press release to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day and the anniversary of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

In the release, the OSP said it will strengthen collaborations with key partners to ensure it gets ahead of the fight against corruption in the country.

“As we commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day and the anniversary of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), the Office of the Special Prosecutor reaffirms its commitment to the fight against corruption in all its forms. Our vision is clear render corruption costly and unattractive, and we remain resolute in fulfilling this mandate.

“We will strengthen our collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and international partners to robustly build skill and expertise to suppress and repress corruption notwithstanding the formidable odds and barriers in this quest,” parts of the release by the OSP said.

In its release, the Office of the Special Prosecutor appealed to Ghanaians for help to deal with corruption.

The release said this is the only way Ghana can advance to become a better place.

“The fight against corruption is a shared responsibility, and together we can build a prosperous Ghana,” parts of the release said.

Below is a copy of the release from the OSP:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

