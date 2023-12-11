Blaming COVID-19 for everything is 'pasco' — Prof Gyampo tells government

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana has criticised the government for excessively blaming external factors like COVID-19 and the Ukraine war for the country's economic challenges.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, December 10, the vocal lecturer said "blaming COVID-19 for everything is pasco."

His comments come amid persistent lamentations by President Akufo-Addo and other government spokespersons about the impact of the pandemic and ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on Ghana's economy.

The President told the 77th UN General Assembly last year that "COVID-19 had pushed Africa into the worst recession for half a century" and Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "aggravating an already difficult situation."

“By 2021, COVID-19 had pushed Africa into the worst recession for half a century. A slump in productivity and revenues, increased pressures on spending and spiralling public debts confronted us without relent.

“As we grappled with these economic challenges, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine burst upon us, aggravating an already difficult situation. It is not just the dismay that we feel at seeing such deliberate devastation of cities and towns in Europe in the year 2022, we are feeling this war directly in our lives in Africa.

“Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits our pockets and our economies in Africa,” the President told the international gathering.