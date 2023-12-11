Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Armed robbers attack commercial vehicle, one dead, 3 injured

General News Armed robbers attack commercial vehicle, one dead, 3 injured
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In a shocking incident, armed robbers targeted a passenger vehicle traveling along Yendi-Tamale road last night.

The unfortunate incident took place between Puriya and DC Kuraa in the Northern region.

According to reports, the armed robbers attacked the vehicle, unleashing a horrifying assault on the passengers.

Tragically, the driver of the vehicle was shot and killed during the attack, leaving a void in the transportation community.

Further details reveal that three passengers sustained injuries during the onslaught. The severity of their injuries is yet to be disclosed, but their condition is being attended to by medical professionals.

The prompt response of the National Ambulance Service was crucial in providing immediate transportation for the injured victims.

Authorities have been alerted to the incident and are launching a thorough investigation into the matter. Identifying and apprehending the armed robbers responsible for this heinous act is of utmost importance to ensure the safety and security of the community.

This brazen attack on innocent passengers highlights the need for increased vigilance and security measures on major roads. It is essential for law enforcement agencies to enhance their presence and ensure the safety of both commuters and commercial vehicles.

Citizens are urged to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly. Additionally, it is crucial for passengers and drivers to take necessary precautions while traveling, such as avoiding late-night journeys whenever possible and always being aware of their surroundings.

The loss of the driver’s life and the injuries sustained by the passengers serve as a grim reminder of the threats posed by criminal activities.

The community, along with law enforcement agencies, must work together to ensure the swift apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for this tragic incident.

—DGN online

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Armed robbers attack commercial vehicle, one dead, 3 injured Armed robbers attack commercial vehicle, one dead, 3 injured

2 hours ago

Controversies surrounding the Ewoyaa Lithium Mining Lease: Some comments Controversies surrounding the Ewoyaa Lithium Mining Lease: Some comments

2 hours ago

AR: 10 galamsey operators arrested in Oda River Forest Reserve A/R: 10 galamsey operators arrested in Oda River Forest Reserve

2 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin calls for constitutional reforms for traditional leaders to be made MPs Speaker Bagbin calls for constitutional reforms for traditional leaders to be ma...

2 hours ago

Eradicating corruption crucial in building our country; help us – OSP urges Ghanaians Eradicating corruption crucial in building our country; help us – OSP urges Ghan...

2 hours ago

We will strengthen our collation with law enforcement agencies, international partners to repress corruption – OSP We will strengthen our collation with law enforcement agencies, international pa...

2 hours ago

24-hour Economy: Mahama has just copied one of the byproducts of Dr. Bawumias Digital Transformation agenda 24-hour Economy: Mahama has just “copied” one of the byproducts of Dr. Bawumia’s...

22 hours ago

25 shops burnt to ashes as fire swept through Alabar-French line in Kumasi Central Market 25 shops burnt to ashes as fire swept through Alabar-French line in Kumasi Centr...

22 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Everyone frowns on LGBTQ+; I'm certain the bill will be passed —Charles Owusu Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Everyone frowns on LGBTQ+; I'm certain the bill will be passed...

23 hours ago

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu Effutu dream would be realised with me; forget NDC lies — Afenyo Markin to const...

Just in....
body-container-line