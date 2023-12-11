Armed robbers attack commercial vehicle, one dead, 3 injured

In a shocking incident, armed robbers targeted a passenger vehicle traveling along Yendi-Tamale road last night.

The unfortunate incident took place between Puriya and DC Kuraa in the Northern region.

According to reports, the armed robbers attacked the vehicle, unleashing a horrifying assault on the passengers.

Tragically, the driver of the vehicle was shot and killed during the attack, leaving a void in the transportation community.

Further details reveal that three passengers sustained injuries during the onslaught. The severity of their injuries is yet to be disclosed, but their condition is being attended to by medical professionals.

The prompt response of the National Ambulance Service was crucial in providing immediate transportation for the injured victims.

Authorities have been alerted to the incident and are launching a thorough investigation into the matter. Identifying and apprehending the armed robbers responsible for this heinous act is of utmost importance to ensure the safety and security of the community.

This brazen attack on innocent passengers highlights the need for increased vigilance and security measures on major roads. It is essential for law enforcement agencies to enhance their presence and ensure the safety of both commuters and commercial vehicles.

Citizens are urged to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly. Additionally, it is crucial for passengers and drivers to take necessary precautions while traveling, such as avoiding late-night journeys whenever possible and always being aware of their surroundings.

The loss of the driver’s life and the injuries sustained by the passengers serve as a grim reminder of the threats posed by criminal activities.

The community, along with law enforcement agencies, must work together to ensure the swift apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for this tragic incident.

—DGN online