Ghana Club 100 Awards: Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd emerges victorious in 20th edition

In a night of celebration and acknowledgment, Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd emerged as the top-performing company in the 20th Ghana Club 100 Awards, triumphing over 99 competitors.

The awards, themed "Accelerating Economic Growth: Amplifying Ghana’s Global Market Footprint through AFCFTA," brought together industry leaders, showcasing the resilience and innovation inherent in Ghanaian businesses.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, serving as the guest of honor, emphasized the significance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in fostering collaboration and dismantling trade barriers. "The AfCFTA serves us as a canvas on which we can paint a masterpiece of collaboration," he stated, urging African leaders to explore the vast potential that lies within this monumental agreement.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), a key player in promoting the country's businesses, echoed this sentiment. CEO Yofi Grant highlighted the golden opportunities AfCFTA presents for local businesses to expand their footprint across the African continent.

Among the recognized companies, Scancom Plc Ghana (2nd place) and Amanex Company Limited (3rd place) stood out, showcasing the diversity and excellence across sectors such as agriculture, finance, ICT, and mining. Notable companies like Goldfields Ghana, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, and FBN Bank Ghana also secured positions in the top 10.

The 20th Ghana Club 100 Awards served as a platform to celebrate decades of resilience, innovation, and excellence displayed by Ghanaian businesses. As these companies continue to push boundaries and contribute to economic growth, the awards underscore the vibrancy and competitiveness of the Ghanaian corporate landscape on the global stage.