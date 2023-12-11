Interdicted GHANASS Headmistress returns GES fire

11.12.2023 LISTEN

The interdicted Headmistress of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) in Koforidua, in the Eastern Regional capital, Patience Naki Mensah, has offered a robust defence against allegations of selling unauthorized items to Form One students.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) last week took action against the headmistress of the Ghana Senior High School and was interdicted for allegedly selling unauthorized items to Form One students who recently reported to the school.

This decision was made public in a press release issued on Thursday, December 7, 2023, by the Eastern Regional Director of Education, Ivy Asantewaa Owusu.

The press release stated that the interdiction was necessary to allow for further investigation into the allegations made against Ms Mensah.

''The selling of unauthorized items to students is a serious concern for educational authorities. It not only raises ethical questions but also undermines the integrity of the educational system. These actions not only violate regulations but may also put financial burdens on already struggling parents who are coping with other items and happy with the government's introduction of the Free SHS policy'' the statement added.

However, in response to the Ghana Education Service's (GES) interdiction, Ms Mensah indicated compliance with the National Prospectus, allowing schools to tailor their specifications.

According to her, GHANASS does not use the standard white and check uniforms, opting for unique colors of yellow shirts and leaf green trousers/skirts.

She said, that to facilitate parents' understanding, the school commissioned a seamstress to create samples of the new ceremonial dress, priced at Ghc200, and the track suit at GHC250 per set, adding that parents were given the option to purchase immediately or at a later date.

Ms. Mensah underscores that the GHC200 tracksuit aims to protect students from mosquito bites during evening preps while maintaining school uniformity and alleviating the financial burden on parents.

Her detailed explanation forms part of her defense against the alleged unauthorized sales, pending further investigation into the matter.

-DGN online