Ghana renews global commitment to reduce methane emissions

Ghana has renewed her global methane pledge, with a commitment to reduce methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas.

“This commitment is not mere rhetoric; it is exemplified by the bold and visionary steps taken by our President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”, Dr Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources stated.

Dr Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North in the Ahafo Region renewed the nation’s pledge at the authorization of internally transferred mitigation outcomes for the integrated waste recycling and composite facilities during the 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai.

The authorization process for internal transferred mitigation outcomes in integrated waste recycling facilities typically involves regulatory compliance checks, documentation review and approval from relevant authorities as well as ensuring adherence to waste management regulations.

According to a statement issued by the MSWR, the nation recognized the pivotal role of keeping organic waste out of landfills in her relentless pursuit of sustainable waste management practices.

“It is with great pride that I highlight the incorporation of this priority area into Ghana's updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), reflecting our commitment to mitigating climate change”, it stated.

“Under the dynamic leadership of President Akufo-Addo, Ghana has embarked on a transformative journey through Public-Private Partnerships.

“This partnership has resulted in the initiation of a large-scale installation of sixteen integrated waste recycling and compost plants strategically located across all regions of our nation”, it stated.

On completion, these facilities would divert about 35 percent of the total volumes of waste generated from reaching landfill sites, the statement indicated, saying these state-of-the-art facilities were integral to the nation’s waste management strategy, and specifically designed to rapidly diminish methane emissions from waste.

“Beyond their environmental impact, these projects yield significant co-benefits for our nation, Job creation, spurred by the expansion of these facilities, is a tangible result, fostering economic growth and sustainability”.

The statement added “the strategic alignment of our waste management initiatives with climate investments is beginning to attract the needed foreign direct investments, which would render these projects commercially viable”.

The infusion of capital from climate-conscious investors not only fuels the success of these ventures but also reinforces Ghana's prominence and importance as an attractive destination for sustainable development.

It announced Ghana’s collaborative efforts had transcended national boundaries, saying through strategic partnerships, particularly with the government of Switzerland, the nation had laid the foundation for climate investments that supported the suitability and sustainability of waste-related projects in the country.

“It is therefore great joy for the Ministry to officially announce that we are here today to witness the signing of the Letter of Authorisation for four integrated waste recycling and compost facilities installed by the Jospong Group”.

The statement therefore commended President Akufo-Addo for his vision of creating an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive and urged the Jospong Group to work up to expectation.