Hon. Numuru Tahiru urges calm ahead of election 2024

Hon. Numuru Tahiru, a prominent political figure who is also the founder and leader of the Action Alliance Party (AAP) voiced his deep concerns regarding the escalating tensions that pose a threat to the peaceful conduct of the 2024 general elections.

Expressing regret, Hon. Tahiru emphasized the need for all stakeholders in Ghana to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could lead to violence. He specifically pointed out the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing them of engaging in activities that could disrupt the democratic process.

Highlighting Ghana's reputation as a peaceful and democratic country, Hon. Tahiru urged a halt to the "war drums" being beaten by key political players due to the reported inflammatory comments.

He called on the Electoral Commission to be given the necessary space to operate independently. Denouncing any form of interference from political entities, he stressed the importance of upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

Hon. Tahiru urged Ghanaians to unite and support the Electoral Commission in fulfilling its duties, emphasizing that the 4th Republic has endured various challenges and should not be derailed by internal issues. He reiterated the need for Ghana to maintain its position as a cradle of democracy in Africa.

