Mahama's transformational agenda will address unprecedented brain drain - Former Minister

13.12.2023 LISTEN

Mr Akwasi Opong-Fosu, a former Minister of State has said the current lack of job opportunities in Ghana has resulted in an unprecedented brain drain.

He said the transformational agenda and 24-hour economy being proposed by the flagbearer of NDC, John Dramani Mahama would be a game-changer in promoting increased productivity and job-creation.

Mr Opong-Fosu made the remarks when the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) Wing of the University of Ghana called on him at his office in Accra.

The meeting was to provide a platform for the executives to express their appreciation for the former Minister's continued support towards TEIN activities and also discuss other matters relating to NDC's envisaged victory in the 2024 general elections.

It also highlighted the importance of involving young voices in policy discussions and decision-making processes, especially in the NDC.

The discussion delved into various topics, including the challenges faced by students in accessing quality education, the need for youth empowerment programs, and the role of government in fostering job creation and sustainable development.

Mr. Opong-Fosu said students who are the major stakeholders as well as important resources to propagate the vision of the party, will not be left out of the town hall meetings that President Mahama was currently undertaking.

He pledged his support to offer guidance to the TEIN executives and encouraged them to remain focused, resilient, and dedicated to their chosen paths.

The former Minister commended the students for their dedication to public service and encouraged them to continue to pursue their dreams, emphasizing the importance of young voices in shaping policies and driving change in society.

Mr. Opong-Fosu shared his experiences during his days as a student leader and in public service. He provided valuable advice on how the TEIN executives could make a meaningful difference in their chosen fields.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and young leaders, recognizing the potential for transformative change when diverse voices come together.

President of the TEIN UG, Mr Paul Amoldago on behalf of the executives expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage in a discussion that will shape their future endeavors.

He said, “With our aspirations aligned and a renewed sense of purpose, we resolved to embark on our journey to transform our aspirations into reality, contributing to the betterment of our communities and the nation as a whole”.

Mr Amoldago presented their aspirations, focusing on key areas such as education, youth empowerment, job creation, and sustainable development and articulated their desire to actively contribute to the progress and development of their communities.

He said, “Our meeting with the former Minister is an active engagement with a constructive dialogue and allows us to gain a deeper understanding of the complexities of governance and policymaking.”

Mr Amoldago expressed their commitment to working towards their goals, leveraging the knowledge gained from the discussion to make a tangible impact in their communities and recognized their enthusiasm, passion, and commitment to making a positive impact.

The TEIN executives planned to implement actionable steps that were discussed during the meeting, including organizing community initiatives, advocating for policy changes, and fostering partnerships with relevant stakeholders.

The meeting concluded with a sense of optimism and determination, while the TEIN UG executives left the meeting inspired and motivated, armed with new perspectives and ideas to drive their aspirations forward.

The TEIN UG presented a plaque to Mr Opong-Fosu to demonstrate their appreciation for supporting their programs such as handing over ceremonies, orientations and TEIN regional communicators conferences.