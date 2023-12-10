Produce documentation to prove Gomoa Fetteh Military land is yours — Chief tells Senya Youth protesters 

Nana Abor Atta II, Paramount Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, has debunked claims by some youth of Senya and Bonsuoku Village that a land acquired by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is theirs.

The Paramount Chief at a handing over ceremony organised by the GAF of the 600 plots of land to be distributed to Military personnel, challenged the youth to provide valid documentation as evidence to back their claims.

He also urged them to crosscheck Gomoa Fetteh’s right to land ownership at the lands Commission.

“We've heard that our brothers from Senya and surrounding communities are claiming the land as theirs. They must produce valid documentation and crosscheck with the Land Commission to prove that indeed, the land is theirs,” he said.

The Chief said GAF was not the only security institution that had legally acquired land in the area and that the Ghana Police Service had previously acquired 100 acres from them for similar projects – residential apartments.

The irate youth, led by a chief, registered their displeasure over the possession of the land by the Military, claiming it was their source of livelihood because they farmed there.

The said plots of land, allegedly acquired by the Ghana Armed Forces some 25 years ago was not processed for a long time and located at Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Under the GAF/21st Century land scheme, some retired and serving miliary personnel were given access to the land.

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, at the handing over ceremony, said: “The Ghana Armed Forces in its quest to assist personnel deal with one of the most difficult problems confronting both retired and serving personnel, decided to arrange a land scheme with 21st Century Limited to provide land for residential apartments to personnel at millennium city, Kasoa in 1998. “Unfortunately, due to unanticipated problems and occurrences, only 138 out of the 1256 plots allocated to GAF, were physically possessed,” he said.

“I express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Abor Atta II, for agreeing to allocate this parcel of land to the Ghana Armed Forces to settle personnel who were unable to possess their plots allocated to them through the Ghana Armed Forces and 21st century land acquisition scheme,” he said.

The brief ceremony also witnessed the handing over of indentures to some beneficiaries.

GNA