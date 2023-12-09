Modern Ghana logo
Even if I'm no longer the MP, I will not sit down for Yenku Forest to be sold for mining — Afenyo Markin assures

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, says the Yenku Forest Reserve has not been vended and it will not be sold out.

He said the forest, where the people of Effutu annually hunted for live deer for the Aboakyer Festival, was a sacred area.

“And so as long as I remain the MP for the area and even if I am no longer the MP, I will not sit down unconcerned for it to be sold for mining activities,” he assured his constituents.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, said this while addressing members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of the Effutu Constituency, at the forecourt of the Party office after a five-hour peace walk in the Winneba Township.

The walk was to diffuse tensions and reassure Effutuman that the said forest had not been sold for mining of Lithium, he said, and that some opposition members in the constituency were those churning out the propaganda.

He said partisan politics must foster development to better the lots of the citizenry and not to create divisions.

Mr Afenyo-Markin urged the constituents to rise to the occasion and support persons contesting the district elections to work collectively to make the area a destination of choice.

He assured the youth yearning to be recruited into the security services to exercise patience and improve their skills to facilitate the process.

Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, the Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, said the peace walk was to let the people know the good intentions of the Government for their wellbeing.

He urged the youth to unite and support the Government and Mr Afenyo-Markin to ensure the area got its fair share of development.

GNA

