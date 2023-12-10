Modern Ghana logo
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Everyone frowns on LGBTQ+; I'm certain the bill will be passed — Charles Owusu

Charles Owusu, the former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission has voiced his support for the anti-LGBTQ+ bill currently under consideration by Parliament, expressing confidence that the legislation will ultimately be approved.

The bill, led by the Ningo-Prampram lawmaker Sam George and other Parliamentarians, has encountered opposition within the legislative body, leading to setbacks in its progression.

Aimed at criminalizing homosexual practices in the country, the proposed law seeks to prosecute and penalize individuals supporting LGBTQ+ courses.

Despite the political divide hindering the bill's advancement, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has reassured the public that the legislation, officially titled the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values" bill, will be passed before the Christmas break.

Addressing the media, Speaker Bagbin emphasized the urgency of the bill's approval, stating, "I know that nobody in this House is opposed to the bill, and I know the bill will see the light of day before we rise because the people of Ghana are expecting us to pass the bill before we go on recess.

“Failure to do so will have serious consequences on members as they want to advance in their political careers."

Charles Owusu, sharing his views on Peace FM’s "Kokrokoo" morning show asserted, "It is very clear that everybody frowns on this LGBTQ+ issue and wants the bill to be passed. I am certain the bill will surely be passed."

Mr. Owusu urged lawmakers to unite in support of the bill, emphasizing its essence in upholding Ghanaian values and family principles.

Gideon Afful Amoako
