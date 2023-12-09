Modern Ghana logo
Bella Ella Hotel to illuminate holidays with Family JamFair: A Luxurious Christmas and New Year celebration

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
In a festive extravaganza, the Bella Ella Hotel is gearing up to host a family jam fair at their Luxirus event on December 25th, 2023, and January 1st, 2024, from 12 noon to 6 pm in Kasoa, Central Region.

The Bella Ella X'Mass and New Year celebration promises a delightful experience with comedians such as Mc Mr Claud and MISS World Comedian, bringing laughter to the audience. Adding to the festive ambiance, a live band is set to elevate the entertainment.

The spotlight of the event will shine on Ghanaian-based South African Artist, KOBBY KAY, who is expected to grace the family jam and perform his hit tracks, adding a musical touch to the celebration.

Celebrities are anticipated to join the festivities, creating an opportunity for attendees to mingle with their favorite stars. The event will feature a variety of drinks and delectable food, ensuring a delightful culinary experience.

BELLA ELLA The Hotel stands out as one of the best and most luxurious places to spend quality time with friends, families, and colleagues. Renowned for its large event spaces, the hotel is an ideal venue for parties, naming ceremonies, corporate meetings, durbars, funerals, and various events, offering high-standard rooms at affordable prices. This Christmas and New Year, Bella Ella Hotel invites everyone to celebrate in style, promising an unforgettable experience for all.

