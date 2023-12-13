Four skills trainees, 23 cadet corp pass out at Abrobiano

Gye Nyame Training Centre and Hands Of God Cadet Corp, Abrobiano have organised its maiden graduation and passing out ceremony.

The passing out and graduation ceremony was held on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the Community Centre close to the Abrobiano Taxi Station.

Under the auspices of the Odeefo Boafo Enterprise, the ceremony was organised for a total of 27 members who had successfully undergone their training. They were made up of four ladies who had undergone skills training in domestic household chemicals, cosmetics products, bead making, bridal fans, umbrella and general decorations for both outdoor and indoor functions.

The other 23 were made of 12 males and 11 females who had taken seven months to undergo their cadet training.

Speaking at the function and explaining the rationale for the gathering, Emmanuel Anthony Boafo popularly known as Osofo Emma said as an indigene of Abrobiano and realising that most of the adolescents are idling about, he set up the Gye Nyame Training Centre to provide skills training to the youth.

"I later set up the Hands of God Cadet Corp to provide some basic military training to the youth as part of instilling discipline into them," stated Ogyam One.

According to Osofo Emma, he has procured 14 sewing machines that "I intend to distribute to seamstress masters within the Abrobiano enclave to be used to train willing but financially handicapped ladies who are willing to learn the trade."

The colourful ceremony displayed a variety of handiworks of trainees including backdrop, necklaces, bangles, earrings, sandals, flowers of various sizes, liquid soap, hair pomade, body cream etc.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, David Sakyi Kabenlah, the Cadet Commander expressed his elation that after three years of establishing a cadet "my dream has come through. After all the insults from parents who thought I was training their kids to be wayward and miscreants, today's programme has honoured my hardwork and I thank God for that."

He revealed that Abrobiano is a place where most initiatives started never see the light of day and "I'm personally very grateful to God and Osofo Emma for committing his resources, time, and energy to come thus far."

The programme brought together inhabitants of Abrobiano who were very glad at the level of work done by one of their own in supporting the youth.