Effutu dream would be realised with me; forget NDC lies — Afenyo Markin to constituents

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin, the Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency, has urged his constituents to continue supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stay in power.

In a "NPP all white Peace walk" on Friday, December 8, Mr. Afenyo Markin said the NDC has nothing to offer the people of Effutu.

He urges the constituency to believe in him to realise their dreams, not the opposition party which he described as full of lies.

"Don't let the NDC liars deceive you, their candidate was once a member of our party and we sacked him because he is a liar. The man’s name is Abebrese, how can Abebrese offer you something? An Abebrese man has nothing to offer but with Alex Markin, he is do the do," the MP said.

He challenges the NDC candidate to a debate on national and constituency issues, saying "I am waiting for them for a debate on national issues and issues about Winneba and its future and I know they are going to run."

Mr. Afenyo Markin says his massive development of the constituency is a demonstration of his desire to continue to make life better for the people which the opposition can never do.

“As your leader, I promise you that the Effutu dream will be realised. You will see a transformation in Effutu and I will never turn my back on you. And you will never walk alone," he noted.

The MP's comments come amid allegations by some residents, purportedly from the NDC that the sacred forest used in the hunting of deer during the annual Aboakyire festival has been sold to some investors by government for lithium mining.

However, Mr. Afenyo Markin dismissed such claims, saying the NPP will protect all of Effutu's lands and properties even if he is no more their MP some years to come.

“If there is a party that can protect the properties of Effutu, it is NPP and no other party. And me Kwamena Afenyo Markin, I will make sure to protect everything that belongs to Simpa from now till I leave the seat and will continue doing that even when I am no more your MP,” he stated.