Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

PMI-WILL Project trains working group and heads of department on service analysis in Atebubu

By Daniel Oduro-Stewart || Contributor
Regional News PMI-WILL Project trains working group and heads of department on service analysis in Atebubu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Partnership for Municipal Innovation-Women in Local Leadership PMI-WILL project has trained members of its working group together with other heads of department on effective community service analysis at a day’s workshop in Atebubu.

The 5 year project which has the objective of enhancing the rights of women, girls and the disabled, also runs in Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Benin and Zambia.

It is being implemented by the National Association of Local Government Authorities of Ghana NALAG in partnership with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities with funding from Global Affairs Canada and has the Kwahu West Municipal, Tema Metropolitan, Saboba district and Nadom Municipal also benefitting.

According to Mr. Emmanuel Abbey Musah Programme Officer for PMI-WILL, the training programme is in line with a project objective of providing technical and financial support to beneficiary local governments to assist them plan and implement one inclusive and gender-responsive service initiative that is of priority to a selected community.

He said the assembly will also benefit from another training on proposal writing all in a bid to help prepare an appropriate representation to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for the legacy project.

Mrs. Rita Afriyie of Radix Consult who facilitated the workshop said effective community engagement ensures inclusivity which leads to better decision making, stronger relationships and fosters ownership.

She mentioned informative, consultative, involved, collaborative and empowered engagements as types that could be deployed depending on factors like planned objectives, resource availability and the potential impact of the type of engagement used on the affected community.

Mrs. Afriyie also spoke about some key considerations when choosing the right type of engagement for a community. She said it is important to understand the target audience and their preferences, while being guided by the goals and objectives of the engagement as well as resource availability adding that it is important to evaluate the impact and effectiveness of each type of engagement.

Participants undertook some group work to test their understanding and readiness to apply the new insights gained at the workshop.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Exposed! NDC doesnt believe in Mahamas 24-hour economy! Exposed! NDC doesn’t believe in Mahama’s 24-hour economy!

4 hours ago

25 shops burnt to ashes as fire swept through Alabar-French line in Kumasi Central Market 25 shops burnt to ashes as fire swept through Alabar-French line in Kumasi Centr...

4 hours ago

Lithium deal: Local businesses if granted license would give Ghana 90 benefit; better than the 10 —Charles Owusu Lithium deal: Local businesses if granted license would give Ghana 90% benefit; ...

4 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Everyone frowns on LGBTQ+; I'm certain the bill will be passed —Charles Owusu Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Everyone frowns on LGBTQ+; I'm certain the bill will be passed...

5 hours ago

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu Effutu dream would be realised with me; forget NDC lies — Afenyo Markin to const...

6 hours ago

PNC to hold presidential primary on March 24 PNC to hold presidential primary on March 24

6 hours ago

NCCE intensifies education on district level elections in Guan NCCE intensifies education on district level elections in Guan

6 hours ago

Create specialised anti-corruption court for corruption cases – GACC Create specialised anti-corruption court for corruption cases  – GACC

6 hours ago

Produce documentation to prove Gomoa Fetteh Military land is yours — Chief tells Senya Youth protesters Produce documentation to prove Gomoa Fetteh Military land is yours — Chief tells...

7 hours ago

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is current chair of the West African bloc ECOWAS. By kola sulaimon AFP W.Africa leaders meet as region struggles with coups

Just in....
body-container-line