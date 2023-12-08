Modern Ghana logo
Japhet Festus Gbede commended for promoting quality education, healthcare

By Japhet Festus Gbede || Contributor
Japhet Festus GbedeJaphet Festus Gbede
08.12.2023

Japhet Festus Gbede, an aspirant for the Assemblymember position in the Wuxor, Have and Sremanu Electoral Area located within the Akatsi South Municipality has been commended for his unwavering support towards promoting quality education and Healthcare in the Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu Electoral Area.

During a recent EC platform mounting event for the Aspirants in the Area held on Wednesday, December 5th, 2023, Mr. Mathew Nyatuame - Headmaster of Have M/A Basic School - commended Japhet for his efforts which have included providing schools with sporting materials and offering assistance to pupils from financially deprived homes.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede for all his contributions towards the development of Have M/A Basic School.

Japhet Festus Gbede gave us a brand-new football jersey and over 20 school Uniforms and this must be commended," Mr. Nyatuame Added.

He also bemoaned the lack of access to clean and safe drinking water for both residents and teachers, citing it as a persistent threat to education that must be addressed immediately.

Mr. Nyatuame, while addressing the audience, implores the candidates to consider advocating for the implementation of a school feeding program at Have M/A Basic School adding that the school is facing many challenges that are affecting teaching and learning.

Beyond supporting education in the area, residents also attest that Japhet has shown immense compassion towards all members of society regardless of background.

Hundreds of residents also extend effusive commendations to Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede for facilitating the accessibility of healthcare professionals to the vicinities of the electoral area, as they perceive that all his endeavors will be duly recognized on December 19th of this year.

It is evident that Japhet's selfless actions are not merely limited to one group or cause. His tireless dedication to improving conditions across various aspects of life within his electoral Area serves as a testament to his character and leadership abilities.

