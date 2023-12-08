Modern Ghana logo
Summon Interior Minister over delayed allowances for MPs’ bodyguards – Sam George to Speaker Bagbin

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has raised concerns about the delay in paying the 30% allowance promised to police officers assigned to guard Members of Parliament.

He believes this delay is negatively impacting the morale of these officers and requested the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, be summoned to address Parliament on the matter.

Sam George highlighted the issue while contributing to the presentation of the upcoming week’s business statement by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

He stated, “There is a critical issue that is affecting the morale of bodyguards assigned to MPs in the house. The issue of current mistreatment is because when the signal came for them to be transferred from their various units to the parliamentary protection unit, that signal came with a certain benefit of 30% allowance to be paid to them.”

He further added, “It appears that the majority of our police are not receiving that and is affecting the well-being of bodyguards. So if the Interior Minister can be brought to come and explain to us what that is, we will be grateful.”

