Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

I will work with you as president to build the Ghana we want – Mahama to business owners

Headlines Former President, John Dramani Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has assured businesses in the country that he will work closely with them to build a better Ghana when he becomes president again.

Speaking at the 9th Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail, the former President said he would put a stop to direct competition between government officials and their cronies in private businesses.

John Dramani Mahama stressed that if Ghanaians give him the nod, his government will put measures in place to ensure business thrive in the country.

“Finally, my dear CEOs, let me assure you that we shall pursue initiatives that allow the private sector to flourish consistently and visibly and in a way that improves upward socio-economic mobility and social justice.

“My commitment is to stop the excessive and direct competition between the government, its agencies, and cronies with private businesses through dubious restriction mechanisms and aggressive business regulation,” John Dramani Mahama said.

In his engagement with Ghana CEO Network, the former President said his 24-hour economy is a game-changer for the Ghanaian economy.

He said it would benefit businesses, create employment, and lead to the enjoyment of the youth who are seeking jobs.

“We shall vigorously pursue the 24-hour economy, amongst many other initiatives, as part of our broader vision and determination to increase economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life of Ghanaians.

“We shall work with you to build the Ghana we want together,” John Dramani Mahama assured.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama I will work with you as president to build the Ghana we want – Mahama to busines...

1 hour ago

I dont blame you if you dont understand my marriage with Nana Agradaa; God gave her to me to glorify His name,my family —Asiamah jab critics I don’t blame you if you don’t understand my marriage with Nana Agradaa; God gav...

2 hours ago

Id go for young, energetic guy with sexual vitality; not an old man who depend on Chinese drugs —Nana Agradaa I’d go for young, energetic guy with sexual vitality; not an old man who depend ...

2 hours ago

Buildings in Labone, Cantonments, East Legon shows Accra is better than London, vote for Bawumia —Chairman Wontumi Buildings in Labone, Cantonments, East Legon shows Accra is better than London, ...

2 hours ago

The economic catastrophe Ghana faces is self-inflicted, caused by Akufo-Addo's bad gov't —Mahama The economic catastrophe Ghana faces is self-inflicted, caused by Akufo-Addo's b...

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama All attempts to rebrand Bawumia not worked; we'll use his past speeches against ...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: We'll win and it's not lip service; we'll win more seats in Parliament than NDC —NPP Youth Organizer 2024 elections: We'll win and it's not lip service; we'll win more seats in Parl...

2 hours ago

Asamoah Gyan ordered by court to pay over GHS1 million to a journalist formalicious prosecution Asamoah Gyan ordered by court to pay over GHS1 million to a journalist for malic...

2 hours ago

Tthe Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency, EPA. Consider Henry Kwabena Kokofu as your running mate — Dr. Otchere Ankrah 'begs' B...

3 hours ago

Airbus bribery scandal: You're good-for-nothing; you should be chasing 'thief' Mahama —Salam Mustapha 'fires' OSP Airbus bribery scandal: You're good-for-nothing; you should be chasing 'thief' M...

Just in....
body-container-line