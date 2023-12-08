I will work with you as president to build the Ghana we want – Mahama to business owners

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has assured businesses in the country that he will work closely with them to build a better Ghana when he becomes president again.

Speaking at the 9th Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail, the former President said he would put a stop to direct competition between government officials and their cronies in private businesses.

John Dramani Mahama stressed that if Ghanaians give him the nod, his government will put measures in place to ensure business thrive in the country.

“Finally, my dear CEOs, let me assure you that we shall pursue initiatives that allow the private sector to flourish consistently and visibly and in a way that improves upward socio-economic mobility and social justice.

“My commitment is to stop the excessive and direct competition between the government, its agencies, and cronies with private businesses through dubious restriction mechanisms and aggressive business regulation,” John Dramani Mahama said.

In his engagement with Ghana CEO Network, the former President said his 24-hour economy is a game-changer for the Ghanaian economy.

He said it would benefit businesses, create employment, and lead to the enjoyment of the youth who are seeking jobs.

“We shall vigorously pursue the 24-hour economy, amongst many other initiatives, as part of our broader vision and determination to increase economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life of Ghanaians.

“We shall work with you to build the Ghana we want together,” John Dramani Mahama assured.