Asamoah Gyan ordered by court to pay over GHS1 million to a journalist for malicious prosecution

The High Court (Financial and Economic Division) has ruled that Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan should pay over GHS1 million to Ghanaian journalist Anthony Sarfo for malicious prosecution.

The judgment was delivered in court on Friday, December 8, after proceedings presided over by Justice Ernest Owusu Dapaa.

Journalist Anthony Sarfo filed a lawsuit against Asamoah Gyan and his manager Sammy Anim Addo in 2019.

This was after he was acquitted of charges of exhortation in a four-year legal battle when he was dragged to court by the duo.

After that ordeal, Anthony Sarfo also filed a lawsuit against Gyan and his manager, praying the court for GHS1 million in damages for malicious prosecution.

From the ruling of the court, the plaintiff is to be paid a total of GHS1,071,000 by Asamoah Gyan.

Speaking to the media after the ruling, Anthony Sarfo said, “I just won my GHS1 million malicious prosecution suit against former Ghana Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, and his manager. It has been a gutsy-8-year criminal and civil legal battle. Time vindicates me, so here I am.”

He added, “There’s nothing nobler than facing your accuser mano-a-mano, clearing your name, and compensation ruled in your favour for damages suffered.

Speaking to GHOne TV, Asamoah Gyan expressed disappointment in the ruling. He described the ruling as awful and noted that he would file an appeal.

“I will definitely appeal cos (because) it doesn’t make sense. There is no way I should lose that case.

“I now heard the judge didn’t collect our evidence and everything.

“There is a conspiracy somewhere. I will follow up this time. That judgment was very awful,” Asamoah Gyan said.