Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

I don’t blame you if you don’t understand my marriage with Nana Agradaa; God gave her to me to glorify His name, my family — Asiamah jab critics

Social News I dont blame you if you dont understand my marriage with Nana Agradaa; God gave her to me to glorify His name,my family —Asiamah jab critics
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Asiamah, the husband of the founder of Heaven Way Champions International, Evangelist Mama Pat, widely known as Nana Agradaa has reacted to public criticism of their marriage.

He attributes their union to divine grace.
In a recent sermon to his congregation, Asiamah emphasised that their union was the work of God for His glory and the benefit of their families.

“I don’t blame you if you don’t understand my marriage with Nana Agradaa; God gave her to me to glorify His name and my family,” Asiamah proclaimed during the sermon.

Asiamah asserted that their marriage might be subject to criticism, but they careless since it is ultimately part of God's plan.

“God can grant His grace or anointing to a child regardless of the situation. So Ghanaians, including pastors, prophets, and other people, should understand that if Nana Agradaa is the wife of Angel Asiamah, then it is God who made it possible," he explained.

Addressing those critical of their marriage, Asiamah remained resolute, indicating that public criticism won't be allowed to affect their marriage.

“So, if you don’t understand why Nana Agradaa married her junior pastor [Asiamah], I don’t blame you. Those criticizing us would do so for long because I am not concerned.

“Even in the Bible, when the blind man was healed, people questioned how he was cured but he didn’t mind them. What I know is that I used to be a bachelor, but now I am a married man," Asiamah stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama I will work with you as president to build the Ghana we want – Mahama to busines...

1 hour ago

I dont blame you if you dont understand my marriage with Nana Agradaa; God gave her to me to glorify His name,my family —Asiamah jab critics I don’t blame you if you don’t understand my marriage with Nana Agradaa; God gav...

2 hours ago

Id go for young, energetic guy with sexual vitality; not an old man who depend on Chinese drugs —Nana Agradaa I’d go for young, energetic guy with sexual vitality; not an old man who depend ...

2 hours ago

Buildings in Labone, Cantonments, East Legon shows Accra is better than London, vote for Bawumia —Chairman Wontumi Buildings in Labone, Cantonments, East Legon shows Accra is better than London, ...

2 hours ago

The economic catastrophe Ghana faces is self-inflicted, caused by Akufo-Addo's bad gov't —Mahama The economic catastrophe Ghana faces is self-inflicted, caused by Akufo-Addo's b...

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama All attempts to rebrand Bawumia not worked; we'll use his past speeches against ...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: We'll win and it's not lip service; we'll win more seats in Parliament than NDC —NPP Youth Organizer 2024 elections: We'll win and it's not lip service; we'll win more seats in Parl...

2 hours ago

Asamoah Gyan ordered by court to pay over GHS1 million to a journalist formalicious prosecution Asamoah Gyan ordered by court to pay over GHS1 million to a journalist for malic...

2 hours ago

Tthe Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency, EPA. Consider Henry Kwabena Kokofu as your running mate — Dr. Otchere Ankrah 'begs' B...

3 hours ago

Airbus bribery scandal: You're good-for-nothing; you should be chasing 'thief' Mahama —Salam Mustapha 'fires' OSP Airbus bribery scandal: You're good-for-nothing; you should be chasing 'thief' M...

Just in....
body-container-line