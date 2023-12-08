Asiamah, the husband of the founder of Heaven Way Champions International, Evangelist Mama Pat, widely known as Nana Agradaa has reacted to public criticism of their marriage.

He attributes their union to divine grace.

In a recent sermon to his congregation, Asiamah emphasised that their union was the work of God for His glory and the benefit of their families.

“I don’t blame you if you don’t understand my marriage with Nana Agradaa; God gave her to me to glorify His name and my family,” Asiamah proclaimed during the sermon.

Asiamah asserted that their marriage might be subject to criticism, but they careless since it is ultimately part of God's plan.

“God can grant His grace or anointing to a child regardless of the situation. So Ghanaians, including pastors, prophets, and other people, should understand that if Nana Agradaa is the wife of Angel Asiamah, then it is God who made it possible," he explained.

Addressing those critical of their marriage, Asiamah remained resolute, indicating that public criticism won't be allowed to affect their marriage.

“So, if you don’t understand why Nana Agradaa married her junior pastor [Asiamah], I don’t blame you. Those criticizing us would do so for long because I am not concerned.

“Even in the Bible, when the blind man was healed, people questioned how he was cured but he didn’t mind them. What I know is that I used to be a bachelor, but now I am a married man," Asiamah stated.