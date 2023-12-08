NCCE boss Kathleen Addy urges youth against violent extremism

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ms. Kathleen Addy is calling for national interventions to change the mindset and orientation of the Ghanaian youth, in order to harness their energies and talents for national development.

She said that Ghana was a youth-dominated country, and there was therefore the need to conscientize them to know their place in national development, but not to be used for destructive violence.

Ms. Kathleen Addy made the clarion call at the 3rd National Stakeholders' Dialogue on Violent Extremism held in Tamale.

It was under the theme: "Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism", a project being implemented by the NCCE with support from the European Union (EU).

The stakeholders' dialogue meeting according to the NCCE Boss was aimed at strengthening state and non-state actors at the national and community levels in the fight against violent extremism.

She passionately appealed to Ghanaians especially the energetic youth to stay away from violence and extremist tendencies before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

"No matter the situation or the provocation, violence is never the solution," Ms. Addy emphasized.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shaini Alhasssan Shaibu in a speech read on his behalf, called for partnerships, the sharing of best practices and best strategies that would serve as blueprint for preventing and containing violent extremism in Ghana.

He called on Ghanaians to work tirelessly to build a society that is free from extreme ignorance, hunger and poverty so as to prevent undue exploitation of the youth by unscrupulous persons.

The dialogue meeting brought together, religious leaders, traditional leaders, young people from various institutions, personnel from the security services, the EU and other key stakeholders in the five regions of the north.