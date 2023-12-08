Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

NCCE boss Kathleen Addy urges youth against violent extremism

By Ell Samuels, Tamale
Social News NCCE boss Kathleen Addy urges youth against violent extremism
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ms. Kathleen Addy is calling for national interventions to change the mindset and orientation of the Ghanaian youth, in order to harness their energies and talents for national development.

She said that Ghana was a youth-dominated country, and there was therefore the need to conscientize them to know their place in national development, but not to be used for destructive violence.

Ms. Kathleen Addy made the clarion call at the 3rd National Stakeholders' Dialogue on Violent Extremism held in Tamale.

It was under the theme: "Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism", a project being implemented by the NCCE with support from the European Union (EU).

The stakeholders' dialogue meeting according to the NCCE Boss was aimed at strengthening state and non-state actors at the national and community levels in the fight against violent extremism.

She passionately appealed to Ghanaians especially the energetic youth to stay away from violence and extremist tendencies before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

"No matter the situation or the provocation, violence is never the solution," Ms. Addy emphasized.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shaini Alhasssan Shaibu in a speech read on his behalf, called for partnerships, the sharing of best practices and best strategies that would serve as blueprint for preventing and containing violent extremism in Ghana.

He called on Ghanaians to work tirelessly to build a society that is free from extreme ignorance, hunger and poverty so as to prevent undue exploitation of the youth by unscrupulous persons.

The dialogue meeting brought together, religious leaders, traditional leaders, young people from various institutions, personnel from the security services, the EU and other key stakeholders in the five regions of the north.

128202332637-0f738m3xxs-22570103295

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama I will work with you as president to build the Ghana we want – Mahama to busines...

1 hour ago

I dont blame you if you dont understand my marriage with Nana Agradaa; God gave her to me to glorify His name,my family —Asiamah jab critics I don’t blame you if you don’t understand my marriage with Nana Agradaa; God gav...

2 hours ago

Id go for young, energetic guy with sexual vitality; not an old man who depend on Chinese drugs —Nana Agradaa I’d go for young, energetic guy with sexual vitality; not an old man who depend ...

2 hours ago

Buildings in Labone, Cantonments, East Legon shows Accra is better than London, vote for Bawumia —Chairman Wontumi Buildings in Labone, Cantonments, East Legon shows Accra is better than London, ...

2 hours ago

The economic catastrophe Ghana faces is self-inflicted, caused by Akufo-Addo's bad gov't —Mahama The economic catastrophe Ghana faces is self-inflicted, caused by Akufo-Addo's b...

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama All attempts to rebrand Bawumia not worked; we'll use his past speeches against ...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: We'll win and it's not lip service; we'll win more seats in Parliament than NDC —NPP Youth Organizer 2024 elections: We'll win and it's not lip service; we'll win more seats in Parl...

2 hours ago

Asamoah Gyan ordered by court to pay over GHS1 million to a journalist formalicious prosecution Asamoah Gyan ordered by court to pay over GHS1 million to a journalist for malic...

2 hours ago

Tthe Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency, EPA. Consider Henry Kwabena Kokofu as your running mate — Dr. Otchere Ankrah 'begs' B...

3 hours ago

Airbus bribery scandal: You're good-for-nothing; you should be chasing 'thief' Mahama —Salam Mustapha 'fires' OSP Airbus bribery scandal: You're good-for-nothing; you should be chasing 'thief' M...

Just in....
body-container-line