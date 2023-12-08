Modern Ghana logo
I’d go for young, energetic guy with sexual vitality; not an old man who depend on Chinese drugs — Nana Agradaa

Controversial spiritualist and founder of Heaven’s Way church, Nana Agradaa has said older men in Ghana rely on drugs from China to boost their sexual pleasures and libido.

Nana Agradaa made these claims while defending her decision to marry a young and energetic man named Asiamah.

She boldly asserted that her choice was driven by a desire for a partner who could fulfil her sexual needs without relying on enhancement drugs.

"I’d go for a young, energetic guy with sexual vitality; not an old man who'll depend on Chinese drugs," Agradaa declared, justifying her refusal to marry someone who might struggle in the bedroom performance without the aid of enhancement drugs.

Expressing her views on contemporary relationships, Nana Agradaa noted that many men, upon achieving financial stability, often engage in extramarital affairs for sexual satisfaction.

Her deliberate choice to marry Asiamah, she explained, was to “ensure a gratifying sexual relationship that could accommodate up to three intimate encounters daily if desired.”

Addressing her congregation during a sermon, Nana Agradaa stated "Men of today, when they become rich, they want a side-chick, especially women who are beautiful and endowed, and neglect their wives."

“As for me, I won’t marry an old man and add a side man too. I will take the right person now," she added.

