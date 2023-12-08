Modern Ghana logo
Buildings in Labone, Cantonments, East Legon shows Accra is better than London, vote for Bawumia — Chairman Wontumi

08.12.2023

Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has confidently proclaimed that Ghana is experiencing fast progress under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/ Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's government.

In an interview on Asempa FM on December 7, 2023, Chairman Wontumi argued that the infrastructural development in prime locations such as Cantonments, Labadi and East Legon are indicative of the positive transformation taking place under the current administration.

"I came to Accra the last time and I used the Labone, Cantonments, and East Legon stretch, and you can see that Ghana is changing, and now I can say that Ghana is better than London.

“If you look at different storey buildings that are under construction and all, it means that we are working in this country, the country is changing, and it's changing for good," Chairman Wontumi asserted.

Urging Ghanaians to keep the current administration in power, Chairman Wontumi endorsed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next president.

“I am pleased as a Ghanaian, that’s why I am saying we should vote for Dr. Bawumia to continue the good work,” he declared.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

