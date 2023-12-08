Quantum CEO seeks justice over attack of workers by state security at Adjei-Kojo

Mr Solomon Ofoe Senedzu, the Chief Executive Officer of Quantum, a fuel filling station, has appealed to the National Security Minister to probe the alleged beatings of some workers of the company by some state security officials.

The incident, which occurred on November 02, 2023, was captured in a CCTV footage at the filling station at Adjei Kojo beating up some workers of the filling station at Adjei-Kojo in the Greater Accra Region.

It depicted five men purported to be national security operatives. Two were in police uniform, two military uniform, while the other was in mufti.

The security personnel arrived at the station in a vehicle with registration number: GW 6439-10.

The attack was allegedly solidarity in with a colleague who reported that to he had been manhandled by the workers, following a physical confrontation at the filling station.

Mr Senedzu said the incident had left the victims – Emmanuel Oman and Solomon Tetteh Ayekpah – traumatised.

“The conduct of the gun-wielding security personnel could have spelt disaster at the filling station,” he said, citing the flammable nature of the products at the place.

“The company is, therefore, urging the National Security Minister, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate the issue for appropriate sanctions to be given to those found culpable.”

The CEO told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Accra, that the company had since lodged a formal complaint with the Ashaiman Divisional Police Command.

When contacted, the Police confirmed the reporting, saying they were investigating the issue.

Mr Senedzu, narrating, said in the morning of that day, the man at the centre of conflict, who claimed to be a national security operative, with two, women, alighted at the fuel filling station from a blue pick-up with registration number GV 5637-13.

Mr Senedzu said the trio after getting off the vehicle started walking away from the fuel filling station to cross a nearby road.

Per the CCTV footage, the man, who was wearing a T-shirt, appeared to be walk slowly as they crossed.

This apparently infuriated an oncoming taxi driver, leading to some verbal exchanges between the two.

The footage revealed that as the said taxi driver drove into the fuel filling station to buy fuel, the unidentified security operative followed him up, opened the car door and allegedly attacked him.

In the process, the aggressor tried to forcefully remove the taxi driver from the steering wheel – resulting in a scuffle.

According to the company, some of its workers then moved in to separate the feuding parties.

Consequently, the taxi driver drove away, while the man claiming to be a security operative made some phone calls, Mr. Senedzu narrated.

In some 30 minutes, other security personnel, including two uniformed police and two uniformed military men, arrived at the fuel filling station and allegedly beat up the workers.

The company described the attacks as unwarranted and a breach of the workers' fundamental human rights and freedom.

It, therefore, urged speedy action to maintain the professionalism of state security officials.

GNA