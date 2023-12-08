World Diplomatic Federation to organize US AFRICA Companionship Cup

A delegation from the World Diplomatic Federation, a registered company in the United States of America, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif on Thursday in Accra.

The visit was to brief the minister on a sporting event dubbed, “US AFRICA Companionship Cup," to be organised on the 13th of January 2024 to help African football clubs promote their brands.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, expressed gratitude to the delegation for coming up with an initiative to identify some of the challenges that clubs faced and create an enabling platform for them to market their football game.

He assured the delegation of the Ministry’s support and promised to forward the proposal to his team of experts at the Ministry for their recommendations to make the event successful.

Four football clubs; Aduana FC, Dreams FC, Hasaccas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies would participate in the Championship.

The teams, according to organisers, were selected based on their impressive performance on the local and international level.

Clubs from nine other countries are also expected to vie for honours in the Championship slated for Atlanta, Georgia in the United States on a date yet to be determined.