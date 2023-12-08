Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

World Diplomatic Federation to organize US AFRICA Companionship Cup

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Social News World Diplomatic Federation to organize US AFRICA Companionship Cup
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A delegation from the World Diplomatic Federation, a registered company in the United States of America, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif on Thursday in Accra.

The visit was to brief the minister on a sporting event dubbed, “US AFRICA Companionship Cup," to be organised on the 13th of January 2024 to help African football clubs promote their brands.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, expressed gratitude to the delegation for coming up with an initiative to identify some of the challenges that clubs faced and create an enabling platform for them to market their football game.

He assured the delegation of the Ministry’s support and promised to forward the proposal to his team of experts at the Ministry for their recommendations to make the event successful.

Four football clubs; Aduana FC, Dreams FC, Hasaccas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies would participate in the Championship.

The teams, according to organisers, were selected based on their impressive performance on the local and international level.

Clubs from nine other countries are also expected to vie for honours in the Championship slated for Atlanta, Georgia in the United States on a date yet to be determined.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi Ghanaians will suffer more in 2024 due to insensitivity of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia g...

2 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama I will use a sword that will cut both ways to fight corruption when I become pre...

2 hours ago

Putin will not face any major challengers in the 2024 vote, analysts say. By Valeriy Sharifulin POOLAFP Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

2 hours ago

Quantum CEO seeks justice over attack of workers by state security at Adjei-Kojo Quantum CEO seeks justice over attack of workers by state security at Adjei-Kojo

2 hours ago

Senya Bereku: Chiefs, residents clash with military over disputed land Senya Bereku: Chiefs, residents clash with military over disputed land

2 hours ago

Minority Caucus hails governments retreat on Import Restrictions Bill Minority Caucus hails government’s retreat on Import Restrictions Bill

2 hours ago

Oforikrom residents besiege MPs residence to protest bad roads Oforikrom residents besiege MP’s residence to protest bad roads

2 hours ago

Were not sabotaging John Dumelo, hes simply being dramatic – Ayawaso West Wuogon NPP We’re not sabotaging John Dumelo, he’s simply being dramatic – Ayawaso West Wuog...

2 hours ago

Drivers union endorse Mahamas 24-hour economy policy Drivers union endorse Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy

4 hours ago

Step aside — GES interdicts GHANASS headmistress over unauthorized sale of items to form 1 students "Step aside" — GES interdicts GHANASS headmistress over unauthorized sale of ite...

Just in....
body-container-line