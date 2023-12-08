Modern Ghana logo
08.12.2023 Headlines

I will use a sword that will cut both ways to fight corruption when I become president again – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani MahamaFormer President, John Dramani Mahama
08.12.2023 LISTEN

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised that he will deal with corruption when he is given the nod to become president again.

Speaking at the 9th Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail on Thursday, December 7, the former President said his government will not only go after corrupt officials of the Akufo-Addo government but will also deal will corrupt officials in his government as well.

“We would wage a strong fight against corruption to reduce waste and save money for investments in the economy.

“The sword of the fight against corruption would cut both ways against past government officials of the incumbent administration, against civil and public servants, businesses, and government suppliers if they fall foul of the law,” John Dramani Mahama said.

In his speech, the former President noted that the next NDC government will review the laws in the extractive industry in Ghana to increase the country’s share and local participation in the exploration of natural resources.

He said he believes with the improved revenue from savings made from the reduced size of government, the anti-corruption fight, fast-track operationalisation of new oil and gas wells, licensed investments in the mining sector, and a revamped cocoa sector, the country can ease the heavy burden of tax that has been placed on Ghanaian households and businesses.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

