 A/R: 7 illegal miners including Chinese national arrested for mining in Oda Forest

The Forestry Commission office in Bekwai has arrested several people engaged in illegal mining (galamsey) in the Oda Forest Reserve in the Amansie Central district of the Ashanti region.

The people arrested are seven in total including a Chinese national.

The District Manager of the Forestry Commission office in Bekwai, Ernest Adofo confirmed to Adom News that the arrested persons were caught in the act.

The Ghanaians among those arrested include Michael Corsa (28), Basit Shiizu (28), Amadu Musah (37), Prince Boakye (20), Amedodzi Kofi (30) and Akwasi Adu (30).

The Chinese among them has been identified as Shi Tianchao, 44-years-old.

After the successful arrest, the officers of the Forestry Commission set ablaze six excavators used by the illegal miners.

The Forestry Commission office in Bekwai has warned all persons also engaged in illegal mining to desist from the act.

The Commission notes that it will continue to work to stop the operations of illegal miners.