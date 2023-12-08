Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
08.12.2023 Headlines

Suspension of import restriction bill a relief — Minority Caucus

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato ForsonMinority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson
08.12.2023 LISTEN

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has welcomed the government's decision to suspend the laying of a bill seeking to restrict the importation of 22 strategic items.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 8, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson said the suspension came as "a relief" to the Caucus.

The NDC MP stated, "The Minority has always maintained that these regulations will breed corruption, because not only are they arbitrary and opaque but they are designed to encourage arbitrary exercise of discretionary power in the hands of one person, particularly the Minister of Trade and Industry."

The Minority argued that conferring "unfettered discretionary power on a single individual, in this case a Minister of Trade, to issue import license and to restrict the quantity of certain imports into the country, without any checks and balances" was problematic.

Mr. Ato Forson noted that stakeholders including traders associations had opposed the bill, adding that import restrictions went against Ghana's IMF programme which seeks to avoid import restrictions for balance of payment reasons.

Government's decision to suspend the bill comes after it faced stiff opposition in Parliament from the Minority.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said the decision was taken as government observed more consultations are needed to reach an agreement.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson Suspension of import restriction bill a relief — Minority Caucus

2 hours ago

Step aside — GES interdicts GHANASS headmistress over unauthorized sale of items to form 1 students "Step aside" — GES interdicts GHANASS headmistress over unauthorized sale of ite...

2 hours ago

Friday: Cedi trades dollar, Euro, pounds at GHS12.25, GHS15.50, GHS13.50 respectively at Forex Bureaus Friday: Cedi trades dollar, Euro, pounds at GHS12.25, GHS15.50, GHS13.50 respect...

2 hours ago

Left to Right: Former President John Mahama, Akufo-Addo's lawyer Kow Essuman and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP working on a strategy to win 2024 elections — Akufo-Addo's lawyer

2 hours ago

Kow Essuman, Legal Aid to President Akufo-Addo "Exceptional deal" — Akufo-Addo’s lawyer touts 'unprecedented' benefits of Ghana...

2 hours ago

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghanaian investigative journalist Leaders allow greed to chair meetings when negotiating our natural resource — Ma...

2 hours ago

AR: 7 illegal miners including Chinese national arrested for mining in Oda Forest  A/R: 7 illegal miners including Chinese national arrested for mining in Oda For...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama We shall vigorously pursue the 24-hour economy to increase economic growth — Mah...

3 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement What shadows is this government chasing? — Oliver Barker on arrest of The New Fo...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama calls for investigation into “fake memo” shared by NPP social media commu...

Just in....
body-container-line