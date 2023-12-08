Suspension of import restriction bill a relief — Minority Caucus

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has welcomed the government's decision to suspend the laying of a bill seeking to restrict the importation of 22 strategic items.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 8, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson said the suspension came as "a relief" to the Caucus.

The NDC MP stated, "The Minority has always maintained that these regulations will breed corruption, because not only are they arbitrary and opaque but they are designed to encourage arbitrary exercise of discretionary power in the hands of one person, particularly the Minister of Trade and Industry."

The Minority argued that conferring "unfettered discretionary power on a single individual, in this case a Minister of Trade, to issue import license and to restrict the quantity of certain imports into the country, without any checks and balances" was problematic.

Mr. Ato Forson noted that stakeholders including traders associations had opposed the bill, adding that import restrictions went against Ghana's IMF programme which seeks to avoid import restrictions for balance of payment reasons.

Government's decision to suspend the bill comes after it faced stiff opposition in Parliament from the Minority.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said the decision was taken as government observed more consultations are needed to reach an agreement.