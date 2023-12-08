Dr. Divine Agyemang Lardey adjudged BD Volunteer of the year

A leading multinational medical technology company, Becton, Dickinson also known as BD has named Dr. Divine Agyemang Lardey as the volunteer of the year 2023.

This prestigious accolade bestowed on him was announced at the official LinkedIn page of BD.

This recognition underscores the remarkable accomplishments and substantial contributions made by Dr. Divine Agyemang Lardey for his work with Ispire Them, a nonprofit organization he founded that is committed to improving education and health of children living in remote areas of Ghana by providing mentoring, medical outreach and meeting other basic needs, to help them stay in school.

In honor of Dr. Divine Agyemang Lardey, BD is supporting ‘Inspire Them’ with a philanthropic grant.

The award, instituted by BD is to recognize individual volunteers who bring to life the BD environment, Social and governance commitment to improving community, human and planet health.

Being adjudged as the volunteer of the year highlights Dr. Lardey’s dedication and excellence in providing support to the under privileged in Ghana.

Speaking on the award, Dr. Divine Agyemang Lardey thanked BD for the support and honor done him and has pledged his continuous commitment to champion the health and education needs of the underprivileged.

About Inspire Them Foundation

Inspire Them Foundation is an NGO founded in 2015 to impact lives. The vision of the NGO is to create a society where social, health and educational support is readily available to both young and old, enabling individuals to overcome challenges, fulfill their potential, and contribute positively to their family, community, country and world at large.

Initiatives of Inspire Them Foundation encompass various key areas;