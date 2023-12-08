Modern Ghana logo
"Step aside" — GES interdicts GHANASS headmistress over unauthorized sale of items to form 1 students

Education Step aside — GES interdicts GHANASS headmistress over unauthorized sale of items to form 1 students
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the headmistress of Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua over the unauthorized sale of items to newly admitted students.

In a letter dated December 7, 2023, the Eastern Regional Director of GES, Ivy Asantewa Owusu, asked the headmistress, Patience Naki Mensah, to step aside to allow for investigations into allegations that ceremonial cloths and tracksuits were being sold to Form 1 students for GH¢200 and other unauthorized items for GH¢250 on admission.

The letter, signed by the regional director, stated: "It has come to the notice of Management of Ghana Education Service that, there is an unauthorised sale of the following items to the Form One students reporting to school: Ceremonial Cloth GH€ 200.00 Track Suites GH- 200,00 Other Items GH- 250,00."

Mrs. Owusu added: "You are therefore, being asked to step aside with effect from 7th December, 2023 for further investigation to be conducted into the allegation."

